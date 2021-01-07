Amazon's health & wellness band is 25% off today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The good news is the first 6 months are free, so you'll have enough time to decide whether or not it's a good deal. If you don't want to subscribe, you'll retain access to basic sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking.If Amazon Halo is something that might interest you, you can get it today and save 25 percent. All three colors - Onyx, Rose Gold, and Silver, are discounted on Amazon.