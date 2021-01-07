Amazon's health & wellness band is 25% off today
And something that few other wearable devices do, Amazon Halo offers to analyze qualities of your voice like energy and positivity to help strengthen communication. Most of these features are offered for free, but if you want more detailed tracking, you'll have to pay $3.99 per month. That will get you body composition, tone of voice analysis, sleep & activity tracking, and much more.
The good news is the first 6 months are free, so you'll have enough time to decide whether or not it's a good deal. If you don't want to subscribe, you'll retain access to basic sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking.
If Amazon Halo is something that might interest you, you can get it today and save 25 percent. All three colors - Onyx, Rose Gold, and Silver, are discounted on Amazon.