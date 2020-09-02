Amazon Echo Plus is half off, comes with free Philips Hue bulb in tow
Starting this week, the Amazon Echo Plus is not only half off, but it also comes with a free Philips Hue bulb in tow. The whole bundle typically sells for $180, but you can buy the Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue Bulb for just $75.
The Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) is now on sale as well, although the discount is a bit smaller. For $10 less, you can grab the Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) with Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Bulb, and save $50 in the process.
Both Echo smart speakers come in three different colors – Charcoal, Heather Gray and Sandstone, and they're all available for the same price. It's not clear how long the deal will remain live on Amazon, so you'll have to hurry if you're looking to buy an Echo smart speaker.
And while you're at it, you might want to check out these pre-Amazon Prime Day and pre-Black Friday deals in case you can't wait several more weeks.