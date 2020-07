Save a whopping $100 when you buy Amazon's Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue bulb

Just a heads-up for those who want to buy a smart speaker that Amazon's Echo Plus (2nd Gen) is now on sale at multiple US retailers. Out of the four sellers that offer discounts on the smart speaker, those from Amazon and Best Buy seem to be the best because they include free Philips Hue bulbs.Best Buy offers the Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) for just $80 , so you'll be saving $70. On top of that, the US retailer is giving away a Philips Hue bulb ($15 value). The deal is available for all three colors: Charcoal, Heather Gray and Sandstone.On the other hand, Amazon claims customers can save no less than $100 when they purchase the Echo Plus (2nd Gen) bundle that also includes a Philips Hue bulb. The bulb offered by Amazon is priced at $30, which is why this particular deal looks better on paper.If you'd rather purchase the Echo Plus (2nd Gen) only, we're sorry to tell you that you'll be paying the same amount either at Amazon or Best Buy: $80. Keep in mind that if you want to benefit from all the advanced features of the Philips bulb, you will still need to purchase the Hue Bridge.The Echo Plus does feature a smart hub that uses Zigbee to connect to all your smart home devices, but you won't be able to use the Philips Hue at its full capacity.