Save a whopping $100 when you buy Amazon's Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue bulb
On the other hand, Amazon claims customers can save no less than $100 when they purchase the Echo Plus (2nd Gen) bundle that also includes a Philips Hue bulb. The bulb offered by Amazon is priced at $30, which is why this particular deal looks better on paper.
If you'd rather purchase the Echo Plus (2nd Gen) only, we're sorry to tell you that you'll be paying the same amount either at Amazon or Best Buy: $80. Keep in mind that if you want to benefit from all the advanced features of the Philips bulb, you will still need to purchase the Hue Bridge.
The Echo Plus does feature a smart hub that uses Zigbee to connect to all your smart home devices, but you won't be able to use the Philips Hue at its full capacity.