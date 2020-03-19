Dead by Daylight multiplayer horror coming to Android and iOS in mid-April

In Dead by Daylight, one player chooses an iconic killer such as Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, or a Demogorgon from Netflix’s Stranger Things, and must hunt a team of four. If just one player manages to escape the killer, the game is won.According to developers, the game has been fully optimized to offer the same gameplay and modes that fans enjoy on the PC, but with new controls crafted for smartphones and tablets. Dead by Daylight will be free to download worldwide, except in Asian territories where the game will arrive later on.