iOS Android Games

Dead by Daylight multiplayer horror coming to Android and iOS in mid-April

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 19, 2020, 8:26 AM
Dead by Daylight multiplayer horror coming to Android and iOS in mid-April
Dead by Daylight masterfully blends horror and multiplayer elements to offer players a terrifying, yet addictive gameplay experience. With millions of players on PC, Dead by Daylight is certainly one of the most popular multiplayer games.

The good news is developer Behaviour Interactive, in partnership with NetEase, plan to bring the game to iOS and Android devices on April 16. The pre-registration for the multiplayer horror game is available to Android gamers on Google Play Store, while iOS players can use the official website to pre-register.

Those who do sign up for pre-registration will receive various cosmetic items to customize their in-game characters. The amount of freebies players will receive depends on how many people pre-register by the time the game gets released.



In Dead by Daylight, one player chooses an iconic killer such as Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, or a Demogorgon from Netflix’s Stranger Things, and must hunt a team of four. If just one player manages to escape the killer, the game is won.

According to developers, the game has been fully optimized to offer the same gameplay and modes that fans enjoy on the PC, but with new controls crafted for smartphones and tablets. Dead by Daylight will be free to download worldwide, except in Asian territories where the game will arrive later on.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless