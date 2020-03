Dead by Daylight multiplayer horror coming to Android and iOS in mid-April

In Dead by Daylight, one player chooses an iconic killer such as Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, or a Demogorgon from Netflix’s Stranger Things, and must hunt a team of four. If just one player manages to escape the killer, the game is won.



In Dead by Daylight, one player chooses an iconic killer such as Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, or a Demogorgon from Netflix's Stranger Things, and must hunt a team of four. If just one player manages to escape the killer, the game is won. According to developers, the game has been fully optimized to offer the same gameplay and modes that fans enjoy on the PC, but with new controls crafted for smartphones and tablets. Dead by Daylight will be free to download worldwide, except in Asian territories where the game will arrive later on.

Dead by Daylight masterfully blends horror and multiplayer elements to offer players a terrifying, yet addictive gameplay experience. With millions of players on PC, Dead by Daylight is certainly one of the most popular multiplayer games.The good news is developer Behaviour Interactive, in partnership with NetEase, plan to bring the game to iOS and Android devices on April 16. The pre-registration for the multiplayer horror game is available to Android gamers on Google Play Store , while iOS players can use the official website to pre-register.Those who do sign up for pre-registration will receive various cosmetic items to customize their in-game characters. The amount of freebies players will receive depends on how many people pre-register by the time the game gets released.