Cyber Monday comes early with huge $300 discount on Galaxy Tab S9

Also, the Tab S9 offers the same core experience as as the Tab S10 Plus while being a lot easier on your bank account.The 128GB version starts at $799.99 but right now, it's $200 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $599.99. Amazon is offering an even larger discount of $206.You can save even more if you go for the higher-capacity model. Both retailers have shaved $300 off the price of the $256GB variant, meaning it can be yours for $619.99. That's a killer price for what's pretty much a cutting-edge slate. And at the drastically reduced price, it presents a greater value for money than the best tablets of 2024 You get a beautiful 120Hz OLED screen, the snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a beefy 8,400mAh battery for carefree social media scrolling, gaming, and occasional productivity tasks. You also get a free S Pen stylus for those old-school feels (and sketching and graphic designing, if it's your things) and the tablet even lets you pop in a microSD slot.Get your hands on the tablet before all stock is wiped clean.