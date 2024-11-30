Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Cyber Monday comes early with huge $300 discount on Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 deal
Th early bird catches the most worms, which is why we are already scouring the internet for the best Cyber Monday deals. And we have already found: a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 offer that beats previous discounts.

Samsung let some fans down this year by not releasing a successor to the Galaxy Tab S9. And while you always settle for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, which starts at $999.99, sometimes, less is more. The 12.4-inch Tab S10 Plus looks a little too big in front of the 11-inch Tab S9. Sure, the difference is not huge, but every little bit adds up when you just want to curl up on the couch with a tablet that's not too small but easily manageable or when you want to stow your tablet into a bag with a dozen of other essentials.

Galaxy Tab S9 128GB

11-inch OLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | microSD slot | S Pen | 8,400mAh battery | 45w charging | Samsung DeX
$206 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Also, the Tab S9 offers the same core experience as as the Tab S10 Plus while being a lot easier on your bank account.

The 128GB version starts at $799.99 but right now, it's $200 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $599.99. Amazon is offering an even larger discount of $206.

You can save even more if you go for the higher-capacity model. Both retailers have shaved $300 off the price of the $256GB variant, meaning it can be yours for $619.99. That's a killer price for what's pretty much a cutting-edge slate. And at the drastically reduced price, it presents a greater value for money than the best tablets of 2024.

You get a beautiful 120Hz OLED screen, the snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a beefy 8,400mAh battery for carefree social media scrolling, gaming, and occasional productivity tasks. You also get a free S Pen stylus for those old-school feels (and sketching and graphic designing, if it's your things) and the tablet even lets you pop in a microSD slot.

Get your hands on the tablet before all stock is wiped clean.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.

