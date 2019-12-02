Pixel 4 customization feature now found on older Pixel models
Back in September, we told you that Google was going to offer Pixel users a way to customize their handsets. Later that month, more information leaked that in hindsight, pretty much nailed the customization options that Pixel 4 owners received out of the box, and Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a users received with Monday's monthly update.
Tapping on the Wallpaper icon on the bottom right of the screen will show the current wallpaper at the top of the display with options to choose from among the user's photos and collections named Living universe, Come alive, Come and play, In the shadows, Landscapes, Textures, Life, Earth, Art, Cityscapes, Geometric shapes, Keep looking, Solid colors, Seascapes, Live wallpapers, and Homepage gallery.
If you're getting bored of your Pixel's stock Android UI and want to shake things up, the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 4 now have the Style & wallpapers feature making it easier to customize the device.
