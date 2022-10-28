Crystal clear cases for iPhone 14: Mkeke cases on Amazon

Advertorial by Mkeke: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! disclaimer





Mkeke transparent case for iPhone 14 Pro Available in multiple color options, grab a high-quality transparent case for your iPhone 14 Pro now! $13 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Mkeke transparent case for iPhone 14 Pro Max Full protection and enhanced grip for the shiny iPhone 14 Pro Max. Anti-yellowing and transparent. Available in multi-color gradients. $16 off (52%) Buy at Amazon





There is a lot of value to grabbing a clear case for your brand-new iPhone — they allow the device’s beauty to shine through, yet provide protection against unfortunate drops. Well, the good ones do. Manufacturer Mkeke specializes in making clear cases that stay clear and pristine over long periods, sculpted out of anti-yellowing and scratch-resistant material.The Mkeke cases have a smooth and streamlined design, comfortable and sleek to hold in the hand, while still providing tons of protection for your device. Air cushions are built into the four corners of the case and protective lips have been placed around the screen and camera module.Clear cases typically become an unsightly matte yellow with time, but Mkeke’s materials are durable to scuffing and yellowing. These cases will stay crisp and clear, protecting your iPhone and looking beautiful as they do it for years to come.The cutouts for the speakers, mute switch, and charging port are precise, while the covers of the power and volume buttons allow for a very satisfying click when you press them. This case doesn’t make your phone feel like it’s covered in rubber that barely fits.Corner drops are particularly unhealthy for a smartphone, as they can put a strain of shock across the device’s entire body, eventually causing it to crack at some point. Which is why the Mkeke cases have special air cushions over each corner of the iPhone, making sure that the shock is absorbed by the rubberized case.The screen is protected by a 1.9 mm raised bezel, making sure that the screen doesn’t get dinged or scratched — you can even place your iPhone face-down on various surfaces with a peace of mind. The camera is also defended by a 3.5 mm lip, so those precious lenses don’t get scuffed by any dust specs that may be on the table you choose to place it on.Overall, the Mkeke transparent cases for iPhone feel slim, provide a very good grip, and still have a lot of stopping power to protect the iPhone 14 against a drop or any type of shock. You can also customize your iPhone’s appearance by choosing one of the gradient color options — these blend two colors smoothly together, which can accentuate the device’s finish.Switching between Mkeke cases is also easy — these are easy-on, easy-off, so swapping one out is a pretty easy process.Mkeke has been specializing in making cases specifically for the iPhone since way back in 2015. The company has plenty of experience and has already been honored with Amazon Choice and Best Seller badges, and Climate Pledge Friendly certification. With over a million positive reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that Mkeke cases are here to stay.