Apps Coronavirus

Coughvid claims to detect COVID-19 by listening to your coughs

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 10, 2020, 10:01 AM
Coughvid claims to detect COVID-19 by listening to your coughs
One of the significant challenges medics face in the current pandemic is the lack of a fast and reliable testing method for COVID-19. PCR tests work well, but you have to make a trip to a lab and wait for hours to get the results. Many countries don't have enough tests as well, and an alternative could prove very useful. There's an app for everything nowadays, and as it turns out, there's one that claims to detect COVID-19 by listening to your coughs, SlashGear reports.

The app is wittily named Coughvid and is developed by five researchers at EPFL's Embedded Systems Laboratory (ESL) in Switzerland. It uses AI to analyze the sound of human coughs and determine the probability of infection with COVID-19. The app is web-based and can run on any browser-friendly device with a microphone.

We recorded our coughs on the site, then we were asked to add some info like age, gender, and whether we're healthy or diagnosed with COVID-19. Apparently, the app is still in learning mode, training its AI to differentiate the coughs of a healthy human from those of an infected with COVID-19 individual. No results are provided to the users at the moment.

A dry cough is one of the most common symptoms of the coronavirus infection, and according to the World Health Organization, 67.7% of people who have the virus also report a dry cough without any mucus. Researchers say that the app has a 70% accuracy rate, and all the collected data is anonymous. Coughvid is still in development and will be officially released in the following weeks.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless