Coughvid claims to detect COVID-19 by listening to your coughs
We recorded our coughs on the site, then we were asked to add some info like age, gender, and whether we're healthy or diagnosed with COVID-19. Apparently, the app is still in learning mode, training its AI to differentiate the coughs of a healthy human from those of an infected with COVID-19 individual. No results are provided to the users at the moment.
A dry cough is one of the most common symptoms of the coronavirus infection, and according to the World Health Organization, 67.7% of people who have the virus also report a dry cough without any mucus. Researchers say that the app has a 70% accuracy rate, and all the collected data is anonymous. Coughvid is still in development and will be officially released in the following weeks.