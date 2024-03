Chrome for Android will soon allow you to use your preferred password manager

Google Chrome might be the default browser on many Android phones , but that doesn't mean it's the only – or even the best – option. Browsers like Firefox, with its expanded extension support, and privacy-focused browsers loaded with anti-tracking features, offer compelling reasons to switch. Now, Chrome is making a change that lessens one major reason for users to jump ship.Historically, if you wanted to use a password manager on Chrome for Android, you were stuck with Google's solution. However, a new hidden setting finally lets you choose your preferred password manager. This means if you use a service like LastPass, Bitwarden, or 1Password, you can now integrate it seamlessly into Chrome on Android.This was spotted by Leopeva64 on X who shared his discovery while going through the code. According to him, this can be enabled right now on the Stable, Beta, and Canary builds of Chrome on Android, but the experimental flag "enable-autofill-virtual-view-structure" will need to be enabled first before the setting can show up. Once enabled, a new autofill option will appear within settings that will allow you to decide between the default (Google Password Manager) or other providers.