Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Chrome for Android will soon allow you to use your preferred password manager

Android Apps Google
Chrome for Android will soon allow you to use your preferred password manager
Google Chrome might be the default browser on many Android phones, but that doesn't mean it's the only – or even the best – option. Browsers like Firefox, with its expanded extension support, and privacy-focused browsers loaded with anti-tracking features, offer compelling reasons to switch. Now, Chrome is making a change that lessens one major reason for users to jump ship.

Historically, if you wanted to use a password manager on Chrome for Android, you were stuck with Google's solution. However, a new hidden setting finally lets you choose your preferred password manager. This means if you use a service like LastPass, Bitwarden, or 1Password, you can now integrate it seamlessly into Chrome on Android.

This was spotted by Leopeva64 on X who shared his discovery while going through the code. According to him, this can be enabled right now on the Stable, Beta, and Canary builds of Chrome on Android, but the experimental flag "enable-autofill-virtual-view-structure" will need to be enabled first before the setting can show up. Once enabled, a new autofill option will appear within settings that will allow you to decide between the default (Google Password Manager) or other providers.


According to Android Police's reporting, this new feature is currently in development and not yet working as it should. For instance, attempts to save a new password after entering one failed, indicating that there is still work to do before the public can use it. The feature will likely undergo further testing and improvements before it no longer needs an experimental flag.

Chrome's lack of flexibility in this respect was a point of frustration for those who preferred a dedicated password manager. This integration, when released, will streamline your browsing and give you greater control over the password services you use. While a little more polish is needed, users now have more reasons to consider sticking with Chrome on Android.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Apple's latest iPhone 15 ad is a riot and shows a scenario we've all had to face
Apple's latest iPhone 15 ad is a riot and shows a scenario we've all had to face
More evidence of impending Pixel 8a launch pops up
More evidence of impending Pixel 8a launch pops up
YouTube tackles AI-generated content with new transparency rules for creators
YouTube tackles AI-generated content with new transparency rules for creators
New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says report
New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says report
Apple in talks to license Google's Gemini AI to improve Siri, add new iOS features
Apple in talks to license Google's Gemini AI to improve Siri, add new iOS features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless