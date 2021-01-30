Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View

Tab grouping lands on Chrome for Android: how to use this powerful new feature

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Jan 30, 2021, 4:38 PM
Tab grouping lands on Chrome for Android: how to use this powerful new feature
Earlier this week, Google quietly released an updated interface for Chrome on Android, displaying open tabs in a grid instead of as stacked cards. Beyond this aesthetic change, though, the update also includes tab groups, one of the most flexible and powerful features for desktop Chrome. Here’s what tab groups can do, and how you can enable or disable this new feature.

Firstly, the new layout has been enabled by default on many devices, especially Pixels. If you’re on the latest version of Chrome but still see your tabs arrayed as overlapping cards, you can head over to chrome://flags/#enable-tab-grid-layout and enable it manually. Then, after restarting Chrome (twice), the change should stick. Conversely, if you really like the old layout, you can do the reverse and manually disable the option.

Technically, the feature has been around since the middle of last year, but it’s only now that tab groups escaped the realm of beta and officially joined the mainstream feature set.



Once you have tab groups up and running, you can test it out by dragging and dropping any tabs together to group them. Each group of tabs will display how many tabs are affiliated with it, and tapping it will expand the group to display its tabs, similar to app folders in the home screen.

Even without this manually drag-and-drop, though, Chrome will automatically group tabs when you long-press a link and open it in a new tab. This way, any pages you open in the background will be instantly grouped with the tab you’re currently on. This is especially useful for things like comparing different products when online shopping.

When you view a tab that’s in a group, Chrome also displays a collapsible ribbon on the bottom with an icon for every page in that group, so you can easily switch between different tabs in the same group. Again, great for comparing information from various tabs or miscellaneous multitasking.



By and large, it's a pretty faithful execution of the desktop feature, but there are a number of significant differences. The desktop version allows you to rename your tab groups and assign one of eight colors to easily distinguish it. On the other hand, the mobile version doesn’t have this but instead allows you to instantly see how many tabs are in a group—something the desktop browser doesn’t show you.

Are you excited to see this new feature land on Android? Or will you be sticking to the older layout?

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless