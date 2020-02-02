Chinese agency says 6G could be 8,000 times faster than 5G
We haven't even seen 5G come close to its potential yet (we're probably not even at the playing of the national anthem in a 9-inning game) and already there is talk about 6G. Nearly a year ago, President Donald Trump disseminated a tweet calling for the U.S. to develop "5G, and even 6G technology in the United States as soon as possible." We're not too sure that the president understands that much about how wireless works, but his point was that the U.S. needs to be a leader in cellular technology.
Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with other company executives last June to discuss partnering up with private equity firms to develop 6G mobile networking equipment. And LG announced back in January 2019 that it was building a dedicated research center located in the Yuseong District of Daejeon, South Korea. There, the company will look to "lead global standardization and secure new business creation opportunities." LG says that we will probably get to enjoy a decade of 5G service before 6G is even a technological possibility. And Huawei has also started researching 6G at its R&D center in Ottawa, Canada.
We could see 6G ready for commercial use by 2029-2030. Mark your calendar accordingly.
