Can you believe the iPhone 17 Pro will be copying a 2013 Galaxy phone?

At this rate, the iPhone might feature half a dozen camera buttons by 2030 as far as I'm concerned!





Seriously though, there's nothing wrong with Apple finally adding truly "pro" camera features to its most coveted and expensive devices in 2025. Android devices have meanwhile grown out of those super-long periscope cameras and are currently betting on high-res sensors that allow for AI-assisted in-sensor cropping, so Apple is once again playing its favorite "catch-up" game once again.





But it's not only the hardware that Apple is now catching up to its 'droid rivals, the software is another aspect of the upcoming iPhone 17 line that will offer seemingly offer nothing new, at least not anything we haven't seen already.

In fact, one of the software features that will reportedly aim to appeal to the vloggers of the world is a new camera feature that will let users capture videos with both the front and rear cameras at the same time.





iPhone's future is Android's past





Not a bad idea at all, but… not terribly original at all.





In fact, one of the last Samsung phones I purchased with my own hard-earned cash right before I joined PhoneArena, the iconic Galaxy S4 , was among the first (if not the first) phones to feature a similar software feature in the camera app.





It was called Dual Shot and allowed you to record videos from both the front and the single rear camera. You could customize the frame for the selfie camera footage and even change its position on the screen.