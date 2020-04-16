COVID-19 detection smart glasses are coming to the US
The company plans to offer their device to US businesses, hospitals, as well as law enforcement officers with its COVID-19 detection. The glasses, called T1 Thermal Smart Glasses, connect via USB and can be synced with other platforms. The company additionally stated it does not collect info from the T1 glasses directly.
“Regarding this module…we do not take any data to the cloud. For customers, privacy is very important to them. The data measurement is stored locally,” said the US director, Liang Guan.
Large thermal scanning stations, such as in some airports, are not easily portable, while handheld devices with infrared thermal imaging need to be closer to people in order to provide information and can pose risks. “You have to point them to people’s foreheads…you need to be really close, it’s not wearable and you’re not practicing social distancing to use those,” added the company’s US director in regards to other technologies for thermal sensing.