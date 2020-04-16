Wearables Coronavirus

COVID-19 detection smart glasses are coming to the US

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 16, 2020, 4:44 AM
COVID-19 detection smart glasses are coming to the US
Governments and tech companies are working hard on ways to further protect people from the raging coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Google and Apple collaborated in order to provide a contact-tracking app which can help people know if they came into contact with someone with the virus. Now, TechCrunch reports that American entities can soon get smart glasses to help with thermal imaging.

China-based company Rokid has created glasses with an infrared sensor that can reportedly detect the temperature of up to 200 people from up to 9 ft. Additionally, the device is equipped with a Qualcomm processor, a 12 megapixel camera and offers AR features. The glasses can be controlled by voice commands and record live photos and videos as well.



The company plans to offer their device to US businesses, hospitals, as well as law enforcement officers with its COVID-19 detection. The glasses, called T1 Thermal Smart Glasses, connect via USB and can be synced with other platforms. The company additionally stated it does not collect info from the T1 glasses directly.

“Regarding this module…we do not take any data to the cloud. For customers, privacy is very important to them. The data measurement is stored locally,” said the US director, Liang Guan.



Large thermal scanning stations, such as in some airports, are not easily portable, while handheld devices with infrared thermal imaging need to be closer to people in order to provide information and can pose risks. “You have to point them to people’s foreheads…you need to be really close, it’s not wearable and you’re not practicing social distancing to use those,” added the company’s US director in regards to other technologies for thermal sensing.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple just changed the budget phone game
Apple just changed the budget phone game
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory

Popular stories

Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless