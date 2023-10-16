Breaking the silence: Google's voice memo feature hits Wear OS
Having a smartwatch is a fantastic way to liberate your hand from a perpetual smartphone grip, but let's face it—it comes with its own set of constraints, especially in the communication arena. While firing off quick responses is handy, what if you need to convey a message that can't be neatly packaged into a brief reply? Well, here's some good news—Google has your back.
Here's the lowdown on how it works: When you're deep into a conversation, you'll notice three options on your screen for responses—emoji, microphone, and keyboard buttons. Previously, tapping the microphone would plunge you into voice-to-text mode.
The recording kicks off instantly, complete with a progress ring on your screen. You've got a 59-second limit, and once you're done, you can stop and send. Oh, and the cool part? You can also listen to voice messages right from your wrist.
Google has just unleashed its latest gems—the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, alongside the new Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 brings along some fresh apps for your wrist, including a Gmail app for Wear OS. Now, smartwatch users can seamlessly check their inbox and open messages on the go.
And speaking of the Pixel Watch 2, it's not just about the new apps. The already impressive features of the Pixel Watch have been kicked up a notch. Thanks to the snazzy new chip, menus are smoother, heart measurements are more precise, battery life gets a modest boost, and say goodbye to accidental slips from the charger—no more runaway watches.
As reported by 9To5Google, Google Messages is rolling out a new feature on the Wear OS app, allowing users to both send and listen to voice memos. This feature, which was announced just last month, is now making its way to users.
Here's the lowdown on how it works: When you're deep into a conversation, you'll notice three options on your screen for responses—emoji, microphone, and keyboard buttons. Previously, tapping the microphone would plunge you into voice-to-text mode.
However, with the latest update, you'll see two buttons when you tap the microphone—a Voice message and a Voice-to-text option. Opt for the first, and you're all set to record your voice memo.
The recording kicks off instantly, complete with a progress ring on your screen. You've got a 59-second limit, and once you're done, you can stop and send. Oh, and the cool part? You can also listen to voice messages right from your wrist.
Google has just unleashed its latest gems—the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, alongside the new Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 brings along some fresh apps for your wrist, including a Gmail app for Wear OS. Now, smartwatch users can seamlessly check their inbox and open messages on the go.
And speaking of the Pixel Watch 2, it's not just about the new apps. The already impressive features of the Pixel Watch have been kicked up a notch. Thanks to the snazzy new chip, menus are smoother, heart measurements are more precise, battery life gets a modest boost, and say goodbye to accidental slips from the charger—no more runaway watches.
Things that are NOT allowed: