Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones hit their lowest price ever yet again for this Cyber Monday!

And what a hat it was — the Bose QuietComfort 45, true to their name, are silky and light and have extremely good noise-cancelation. Top that off with Bose's crystal-clear sound and we have a pair of truly premium cans... with a truly premium price.





Thus far, they were discounted by $80 for the Black Friday shopping event. However, during Cyber Monday , the major retailers are upping the ante again, showing us that $100 discount again!





Bose QuietComfort 45 LOWEST PRICE SO FAR Amazon is repeating the $100 off on the QC45 that we saw during the Prime Early Access. $100 off (30%) $229 $329 Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45 deal matched by Walmart! Walmart wouldn't be outdone and has also dropped the QC 45's price to $229 for Cyber Monday! $100 off (30%) $229 $329 Buy at Walmart Bose QuietComfort 45, $100 off, get 1 month of Pandora for $1 Best Buy has a couple extra perks, besides the $100 discount. For one, you can get 1 month of Pandora for the introductory price of $1 (goes up to $4.99 per month after). Secondly, Best Buy has an extended returns period for the holiday shopping, so if you are buying these as a gift, they can still be returned in January, in case the choice wasn't exactly right. $100 off (30%) $229 $329 Buy at BestBuy





We rarely see these go down that far. They are still a fairly new model, released in 2021 to praise and fanfare. The last time Amazon dropped them by a full $100 was in October, during the Prime Early Access event. From here on out — there are no major shopping events for quite a while!

Bose is an audio company, well-known in the field of premium Hi-Fi and studio equipment. It only made sense when the manufacturer threw its hat in the wireless headphones ring.