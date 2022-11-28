Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones hit their lowest price ever yet again for this Cyber Monday!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bose is an audio company, well-known in the field of premium Hi-Fi and studio equipment. It only made sense when the manufacturer threw its hat in the wireless headphones ring.
And what a hat it was — the Bose QuietComfort 45, true to their name, are silky and light and have extremely good noise-cancelation. Top that off with Bose's crystal-clear sound and we have a pair of truly premium cans... with a truly premium price.
Thus far, they were discounted by $80 for the Black Friday shopping event. However, during Cyber Monday, the major retailers are upping the ante again, showing us that $100 discount again!
We rarely see these go down that far. They are still a fairly new model, released in 2021 to praise and fanfare. The last time Amazon dropped them by a full $100 was in October, during the Prime Early Access event. From here on out — there are no major shopping events for quite a while!
Things that are NOT allowed: