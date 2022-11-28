Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
Cyber Monday phone deals are here!
Hurry up and grab amazing flagship phones at bargain prices.

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones hit their lowest price ever yet again for this Cyber Monday!

Deals
@press4k
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones hit their lowest price ever yet again for this Cyber Monday!
Bose is an audio company, well-known in the field of premium Hi-Fi and studio equipment. It only made sense when the manufacturer threw its hat in the wireless headphones ring.

And what a hat it was — the Bose QuietComfort 45, true to their name, are silky and light and have extremely good noise-cancelation. Top that off with Bose's crystal-clear sound and we have a pair of truly premium cans... with a truly premium price.

Thus far, they were discounted by $80 for the Black Friday shopping event. However, during Cyber Monday, the major retailers are upping the ante again, showing us that $100 discount again!

Bose QuietComfort 45 LOWEST PRICE SO FAR

Amazon is repeating the $100 off on the QC45 that we saw during the Prime Early Access.
$100 off (30%)
$229
$329
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 deal matched by Walmart!

Walmart wouldn't be outdone and has also dropped the QC 45's price to $229 for Cyber Monday!
$100 off (30%)
$229
$329
Buy at Walmart

Bose QuietComfort 45, $100 off, get 1 month of Pandora for $1

Best Buy has a couple extra perks, besides the $100 discount. For one, you can get 1 month of Pandora for the introductory price of $1 (goes up to $4.99 per month after). Secondly, Best Buy has an extended returns period for the holiday shopping, so if you are buying these as a gift, they can still be returned in January, in case the choice wasn't exactly right.
$100 off (30%)
$229
$329
Buy at BestBuy

We rarely see these go down that far. They are still a fairly new model, released in 2021 to praise and fanfare. The last time Amazon dropped them by a full $100 was in October, during the Prime Early Access event. From here on out — there are no major shopping events for quite a while!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones hit their lowest price ever yet again for this Cyber Monday!
Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones hit their lowest price ever yet again for this Cyber Monday!
This extra-large Lenovo tablet with 'all-day' battery life delivers a ton of value for your Cyber buck
This extra-large Lenovo tablet with 'all-day' battery life delivers a ton of value for your Cyber buck
Google's beautiful Pixel Watch with LTE is on sale at a nice discount for the very first time
Google's beautiful Pixel Watch with LTE is on sale at a nice discount for the very first time
How to install the Google Weather app icon on your Pixel's homescreen
How to install the Google Weather app icon on your Pixel's homescreen
China stretches its 6G lead with successful tests; U.S. turns to Nokia and Ericsson
China stretches its 6G lead with successful tests; U.S. turns to Nokia and Ericsson
Last-minute Black Friday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live too cheap to pass on
Last-minute Black Friday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live too cheap to pass on

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless