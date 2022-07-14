Boost Mobile launches Connected Car solution for $20/month
With Android Auto being phased out and replaced by Google Assistant Driving Mode, smartphone users are now looking for options to replace the popular service. Boost Mobile’s new Connected Car solution is just one of those options that customers can opt for in order to enjoy internet on the move.
Boost Mobile’s Connected Car solution aims to bring WiFi to cars, allowing users to connect multiple devices such as tablets, laptops, and phones to their car. The Connected Car solution is a new plan that provides always on mobile access to 5GB of 4G LTE data for $20 per month.
Alcatel LINKZONE 2 hotspot highlights:
It’s also important to add that the Alcatel LINKZONE 2 can provide wireless connection for up to 16 devices simultaneously, more than enough for in-car use. Those interested can add their hotspot line to an existing Boost Mobile plan via the carrier’s website.
Customers who sign up for the Connected Car solution will receive a remote Wi-Fi hotspot with car charger support. This Wi-Fi hotspot is the Alcatel LINKZONE 2, which promises 24-hour connectivity thanks to the 4400 mAh battery and support for any car regardless of model or year.
- 2GB ROM + 1GB RAM memory
- Power bank, OMA-DM
- 5V/2A US Type charger (included)
- 4,400mAh removable battery
- Up to 24 hours usage time
- USB-C Cable (included)
