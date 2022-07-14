 Boost Mobile launches Connected Car solution for $20/month - PhoneArena
Prime Day deal: Save on iPhone 13 Pro

Boost Mobile launches Connected Car solution for $20/month

Wireless service Boost
@cosminvasile
1
Boost Mobile launches Connected Car solution for $20/month
With Android Auto being phased out and replaced by Google Assistant Driving Mode, smartphone users are now looking for options to replace the popular service. Boost Mobile’s new Connected Car solution is just one of those options that customers can opt for in order to enjoy internet on the move.

Boost Mobile’s Connected Car solution aims to bring WiFi to cars, allowing users to connect multiple devices such as tablets, laptops, and phones to their car. The Connected Car solution is a new plan that provides always on mobile access to 5GB of 4G LTE data for $20 per month.

Customers who sign up for the Connected Car solution will receive a remote Wi-Fi hotspot with car charger support. This Wi-Fi hotspot is the Alcatel LINKZONE 2, which promises 24-hour connectivity thanks to the 4400 mAh battery and support for any car regardless of model or year.

Alcatel LINKZONE 2 hotspot highlights:

  • 2GB ROM + 1GB RAM memory
  • Power bank, OMA-DM
  • 5V/2A US Type charger (included)
  • 4,400mAh removable battery
  • Up to 24 hours usage time
  • USB-C Cable (included)

It’s also important to add that the Alcatel LINKZONE 2 can provide wireless connection for up to 16 devices simultaneously, more than enough for in-car use. Those interested can add their hotspot line to an existing Boost Mobile plan via the carrier’s website.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals
Best late Prime Day deals on Windows laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks
Best late Prime Day deals on Windows laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Popular stories

Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Galaxy S21 Ultra: The best "old" Samsung flagship phone ever made - best Android deal in mid-2022?
Galaxy S21 Ultra: The best "old" Samsung flagship phone ever made - best Android deal in mid-2022?
Pixel 7 to show if Google takes flagship phones seriously: Chasing The Big Bugs or The Big Bucks
Pixel 7 to show if Google takes flagship phones seriously: Chasing The Big Bugs or The Big Bucks
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless