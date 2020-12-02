Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!

Just like that, it's December on the calendar and another year has gone by, but this time much different than the rest.





Many of us have spent months looking at the outside world stuck at home with our eyes more often on gadgets instead of our friends and loved ones. But one thing is for sure: we know our phones much better than before as we have relied on our pocket sidekicks more in 2020.





With those of us following the tech scene closely, it's been an interesting year nonetheless: foldable phones! Four new iPhones! Super fast charging! Innovation has certainly not slowed its pace. So while we gather the big virtual round-table at PhoneArena to discuss our favorite phones and why we liked some more than others, we are reaching out to you, our readers, to tell us about your favorite phone of 2020.





Which is your absolute favorite device? The one you use or want to use? Tell us why you picked your favorite in the comments section and vote away! We'll be back with the count in a few days time to see the winner!



