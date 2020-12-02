iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Dec 02, 2020, 9:22 AM
Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!
Just like that, it's December on the calendar and another year has gone by, but this time much different than the rest.

Many of us have spent months looking at the outside world stuck at home with our eyes more often on gadgets instead of our friends and loved ones. But one thing is for sure: we know our phones much better than before as we have relied on our pocket sidekicks more in 2020.

With those of us following the tech scene closely, it's been an interesting year nonetheless: foldable phones! Four new iPhones! Super fast charging! Innovation has certainly not slowed its pace. So while we gather the big virtual round-table at PhoneArena to discuss our favorite phones and why we liked some more than others, we are reaching out to you, our readers, to tell us about your favorite phone of 2020.

Which is your absolute favorite device? The one you use or want to use? Tell us why you picked your favorite in the comments section and vote away! We'll be back with the count in a few days time to see the winner!

What's your FAVORITE phone of 2020?

Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!
Several new sources say the Galaxy Note may be discontinued in 2021
Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 beta released for Galaxy S10 and S10+

