Best dual wireless chargers 2020: charge your phone and watch at the same time

Can a wireless charger charge 2 phones at once?

Samsung Wireless Charger duo pad









Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Pad









mophie dual wireless charging pad (fabric)









Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock









mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging pad









Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad





Charging cables. Bleh, right? You have to find them, untangle them, plug them in your phone... and it's a hassle. Okay, I know that's just another first-world problem I should not be complaining about, but hey, there's no denying how much more convenient wireless charging is.But what if you want to charge two phones or a smartphone and a smartwatch at the same time? Thankfully, we live in the future, and dual wireless chargers are now a thing. There are triple wireless chargers as well, for charging a phone, a watch, and a pair of AirPods, for example! Here's our list of the best dual wireless charging pads on the market for phones, smartwatches, earphones, and just about any accessory with wireless charging support.No, a standard wireless charger cannot charge two phones at the same time. For that, you need a dual wireless charger like the ones we've picked below. However, some of the dual and triple wireless chargers we picked are not made for two smartphones, but for a smartphone and a smartwatch.Samsung’s Wireless Charger duo pad can simultaneously charge two phones or a phone and a smartwatch. It also provides up to 12W Fast Charge for devices that support it. Additionally, Samsung’s Wireless Charger duo pad is Qi-certified so it can be used with devices from other brands as well, such as Apple and Google, except for Apple Watch. It’s offered in two colors ‒ black or white, and sports a modern and simple design.Satechi’s Trio Wireless Charging Pad has a dedicated stand for a smartwatch and can charge up to three devices simultaneously as well ‒ Apple Watch, AirPods with wireless charging case and any Qi-enabled smartphone. It can provide charge through cases thinner than 5mm, and also supports Apple Watch’s Nightstand mode. It also has LED indicator lights which light up when each device has started to charge.