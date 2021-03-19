Best Samsung Galaxy A52 5G cases

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Jump to section:

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G official cases

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Clear Standing Cover

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Silicone Cover

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Smart S View Wallet Cover

Best Samsung Galaxy A52 5G thin cases

Spigen Thin Fit Galaxy A52 case









You can't go wrong with Spigen. The brand offers solid protection at a very affordable price. The Thin Fit Galaxy A52 case is no exception - it's scratch-resistant, lightweight, and pocket-friendly. The open button design offers original click response and quick accessibility, while Spigen's Air Cushion technology takes care of accidental drops.





OtterBox Commuter LITE Series Case for Galaxy A52









Another solid option from OtterBox. The Commuter LITE series case offers soft inner and hard outer layers, which absorb and deflect impacts. You have the same open design that

allows access to ports and speakers, and the thin profile slips in and out of pockets like a breeze. The Commuter LITE features OtterBox Drop+ rating - a lasting, trusted protection from drops, bumps, scratches and dings.





Best Samsung Galaxy A52 5G clear cases

Spigen Liquid Crystal Galaxy A52 Case









The Liquid Crystal Galaxy A52 case offers all the advantages of the Thin Fit model with the added "clarity" bonus. The Galaxy A52 5G comes in some cool colors, and you can show them to the world with this case. You get the same Air Cushion protection, scratch-resistance and slim fit as with the Thin Fit case.





OtterBox Prefix Series Case for Galaxy A52/Galaxy A52 5G









If you prefer a clear back coupled with a colorful frame, look no further. The OtterBox Prefix series case is the right one for you. It's an ultra slim, hard case with soft grip, and a raised bumper that helps with screen protection. You can get it in different colors (SEA Spray, Power RED, Black Crystal) but we suggest the Power RED, it's our favorite.





Best Samsung Galaxy A52 5G rugged cases

Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy A52 Case









Another rugged classic from Spigen, the Tough Armor case offers several layers of protection for your Galaxy A52 5G. This year Spigen has upgraded its dual protection design with a new foam technology for extra shock resistance. The soft TPU frame and the hard polycarbonate shell are still present, along with the Air Cushion technology. There's a reinforced kickstand on the back and a MIL-STD 810G-516.6 military grade protection from drops.





OtterBox Defender Series Case for Galaxy A52/Galaxy A52 5G









The Defender Series from OtterBox is a well-known quantity. If you want the absolute best in protection, you get one of those. The Defender Series Galaxy A52 case relies on a solid inner shell and soft outer cover design. Of course, with such a case you get the Drop+ rating of protection, and in addition there are port covers, which keep keep out dust and debris. There's also a belt-clip holster included that doubles as a kickstand, so you can binge watch your favorite Netflix show hands-free.