Best OnePlus 8 deals right now

You may also find helpful:

T-Mobile: Get the OnePlus 8 5G 50% off

Verizon: Get up to $550 off the OnePlus 8 5G UW

OnePlus: Trade in your old phone and get the OnePlus 8 cheaper





Never settle. Especially on the price you pay for flagship smartphones, because there are often good deals to take advantage of. If you've chosen to buy a OnePlus phone, hopefully you'll find this article useful, as we discover and list the best current OnePlus 8 deals for you.This is the best OnePlus 8 5G deal on T-Mobile right now – you can get OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone 50% off if you buy it on a monthly payment plan and add a qualifying line of service. Simply follow the link below and click on the text that says "See how to get 50% off when you add a line" for the detailed conditions of this offer.The OnePlus 8 itself is the company's 2020 flagship killer, along with the OnePlus 8 Pro . In our review of the OnePlus 8, we gave it a rating of 9/10 for its great design, display and performance. You can choose between both its "Onyx Black" and "Interstellar Glow" color variants with this deal.On Verizon, you can trade in a variety of smartphones and get up to $550 off your OnePlus 8 5G UW purchase. This deal works with monthly device payments on any Unlimited plan. It requires that you trade in one of the listed devices only, in good condition, not just any smartphone. So to see if you have the right phone for this trade-in deal, follow the deal's link below and click on "See the details".The OnePlus 8 5G UW itself is Verizon's version of the OnePlus 8 5G. It's locked on Verizon but it does cover all bands of 5G spectrum - the low, mid, and high-band. The OnePlus 8 5G UW also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, unlike the standard OnePlus 8 5G. It's a great, futureproof phone to go with if you're set on signing with Verizon.OnePlus itself offers trade-in, just ship your old phone to them and you'll get store credit that can go towards your OnePlus 8 purchase, or towards accessories for it. Simply follow the link below and click on "How it works" above the "Trade-in" button. You'll basically need to complete a quick survey to get the estimated trade-in value of your old phone. Certain older phones from OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, Google, HTC and Sony will work with this trade-in deal.