Best OnePlus 8 deals right now
T-Mobile: Get the OnePlus 8 5G 50% off
This is the best OnePlus 8 5G deal on T-Mobile right now – you can get OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone 50% off if you buy it on a monthly payment plan and add a qualifying line of service. Simply follow the link below and click on the text that says "See how to get 50% off when you add a line" for the detailed conditions of this offer.
The OnePlus 8 itself is the company's 2020 flagship killer, along with the OnePlus 8 Pro. In our review of the OnePlus 8, we gave it a rating of 9/10 for its great design, display and performance. You can choose between both its "Onyx Black" and "Interstellar Glow" color variants with this deal.
Get the OnePlus 8 5G 50% off on T-Mobile
Verizon: Get up to $550 off the OnePlus 8 5G UW
On Verizon, you can trade in a variety of smartphones and get up to $550 off your OnePlus 8 5G UW purchase. This deal works with monthly device payments on any Unlimited plan. It requires that you trade in one of the listed devices only, in good condition, not just any smartphone. So to see if you have the right phone for this trade-in deal, follow the deal's link below and click on "See the details".
The OnePlus 8 5G UW itself is Verizon's version of the OnePlus 8 5G. It's locked on Verizon but it does cover all bands of 5G spectrum - the low, mid, and high-band. The OnePlus 8 5G UW also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, unlike the standard OnePlus 8 5G. It's a great, futureproof phone to go with if you're set on signing with Verizon.
Get the OnePlus 8 5G UW for less with trade-in on Verizon
OnePlus: Trade in your old phone and get the OnePlus 8 cheaper
OnePlus itself offers trade-in, just ship your old phone to them and you'll get store credit that can go towards your OnePlus 8 purchase, or towards accessories for it. Simply follow the link below and click on "How it works" above the "Trade-in" button. You'll basically need to complete a quick survey to get the estimated trade-in value of your old phone. Certain older phones from OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, Google, HTC and Sony will work with this trade-in deal.