Best Buy's Watch Series 8 deal brings the post Series 9 discount you were waiting for

Kids go after shiny new toys but adults have been stung far too many times by new gadgets that aren't all that special to get excited for new stuff. Instead, they wait for the right time to make their move. If you have been wanting to get a new smartwatch but didn't want to pay an exorbitant price, the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is nearly every bit as good as the Watch Series 9. It has the same fitness tracking features as the Watch Series 9, which is often the primary reason to buy a smartwatch for most people.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm Aluminum GPS

Apple S8 chip | Crack-resistant front crystal | Blood oxygen sensor | Electrical heart sensor | Optical heart sensor | temperature sensor | Water resistance to 50 meters | IP6X dust resistant | Apple Pay | All-day battery life | Crash detection
$120 off (30%)
$279
$399
Buy at BestBuy

So, if you own an iPhone and want to get in your best shape before 2023 ends, the Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can get at the moment. It usually retails for $399 but Best Buy has shaved $120 off its price, meaning you can get it for $279.

That's a seriously great price as wearables usually don't get discounted by this much. 

As for what the Watch Series 8 will do for you, well, for starters, you will always be wearing one accessory at least, so it will definitely make you look cooler and more put together. Follow me for more non-tech benefits of tech products.

Moving on to more serious stuff, this watch has temperature, EKG, heart rate, and blood oxygen sensors. There's a Crash Detection feature that will summon help if it detects a severe crash. There's also a Compass app to ensure peace of mind during hiking trips. You can even wear it when you are swimming.

In short, if you need a feature-packed watch for staying on top of your health, this is surely the one to get, unless, of course, you'd rather spend $399 on the marginally better Watch Series 9.

