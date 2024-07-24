Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price

11-inch iPad Pro 2022 128GB 120Hz screen | Apple M2 chip | USB‑C with Thunderbolt | Face ID | LiDAR Scanner $200 off (25%) $599 $799 Buy at BestBuy

What immediately sets this tablet apart from similarly priced Android slates is the M2 chip, which is a desktop-level chipset. Whether you like getting your news from the internet, consuming content on a big screen, or playing graphically-demanding game, the M2 won't let you down.More importantly, the M2 chip makes the iPad Pro nearly as powerful as a laptop, so you can actually get work done on it. Yes, it may feel somewhat restricted when compared with a laptop or desktop and we don't recommend it to those who rely on specialized software to get work done, but for generic use cases and graphics editing, this device is pretty awesome.Unlike the latest iPad Pros, it has two rear cameras and also has Apple specials like Face ID and LiDAR Scanner. You also get an unrivalled selection of tablet-optimized apps.Normally priced at $799, the 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for $599 right now. That's an outright steal, considering this tablet isn't going to feel outdated anytime soon and is pretty much guaranteed to get all of Apple's best AI features.