Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
The 2022 11-inch iPad Pro isn't as outrageously priced as its 12.9-inch counterpart, but its starting price of $799 still makes it quite expensive. Luckily, now that new iPad models are finally on the market, retailers are eager to clear out inventory. If you have been thinking about gifting yourself a high-end iPad Pro, Best Buy has a great deal for you.

We are past the stage where you have to buy an iPad for a top-notch experience. Android makers have been churning out great tablets lately but if you want flawless performance, you might want to go for the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, which is on sale right now.

11-inch iPad Pro 2022 128GB

120Hz screen | Apple M2 chip | USB‑C with Thunderbolt | Face ID | LiDAR Scanner
$200 off (25%)
$599
$799
Buy at BestBuy


What immediately sets this tablet apart from similarly priced Android slates is the M2 chip, which is a desktop-level chipset. Whether you like getting your news from the internet, consuming content on a big screen, or playing graphically-demanding game, the M2 won't let you down.

More importantly, the M2 chip makes the iPad Pro nearly as powerful as a laptop, so you can actually get work done on it. Yes, it may feel somewhat restricted when compared with a laptop or desktop and we don't recommend it to those who rely on specialized software to get work done, but for generic use cases and graphics editing, this device is pretty awesome.

Unlike the latest iPad Pros, it has two rear cameras and also has Apple specials like Face ID and LiDAR Scanner. You also get an unrivalled selection of tablet-optimized apps.

Normally priced at $799, the 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for $599 right now. That's an outright steal, considering this tablet isn't going to feel outdated anytime soon and is pretty much guaranteed to get all of Apple's best AI features.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"

Latest News

Huawei Mate 70 line could surprise with energy efficient 5nm Kirin chipset
Huawei Mate 70 line could surprise with energy efficient 5nm Kirin chipset
Amazon's huge discount on Galaxy S24 Ultra might feel like betrayal
Amazon's huge discount on Galaxy S24 Ultra might feel like betrayal
Increase in Android switchers last quarter could explain weak iPhone 15 series sales
Increase in Android switchers last quarter could explain weak iPhone 15 series sales
Which iPhone feature do you miss the most?
Which iPhone feature do you miss the most?
Qualcomm, Sony losing important iPhone business starting next year
Qualcomm, Sony losing important iPhone business starting next year
Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design launches on July 29
Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design launches on July 29
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless