Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The 2022 11-inch iPad Pro isn't as outrageously priced as its 12.9-inch counterpart, but its starting price of $799 still makes it quite expensive. Luckily, now that new iPad models are finally on the market, retailers are eager to clear out inventory. If you have been thinking about gifting yourself a high-end iPad Pro, Best Buy has a great deal for you.
We are past the stage where you have to buy an iPad for a top-notch experience. Android makers have been churning out great tablets lately but if you want flawless performance, you might want to go for the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, which is on sale right now.
What immediately sets this tablet apart from similarly priced Android slates is the M2 chip, which is a desktop-level chipset. Whether you like getting your news from the internet, consuming content on a big screen, or playing graphically-demanding game, the M2 won't let you down.
More importantly, the M2 chip makes the iPad Pro nearly as powerful as a laptop, so you can actually get work done on it. Yes, it may feel somewhat restricted when compared with a laptop or desktop and we don't recommend it to those who rely on specialized software to get work done, but for generic use cases and graphics editing, this device is pretty awesome.
Normally priced at $799, the 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for $599 right now. That's an outright steal, considering this tablet isn't going to feel outdated anytime soon and is pretty much guaranteed to get all of Apple's best AI features.
We are past the stage where you have to buy an iPad for a top-notch experience. Android makers have been churning out great tablets lately but if you want flawless performance, you might want to go for the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, which is on sale right now.
What immediately sets this tablet apart from similarly priced Android slates is the M2 chip, which is a desktop-level chipset. Whether you like getting your news from the internet, consuming content on a big screen, or playing graphically-demanding game, the M2 won't let you down.
More importantly, the M2 chip makes the iPad Pro nearly as powerful as a laptop, so you can actually get work done on it. Yes, it may feel somewhat restricted when compared with a laptop or desktop and we don't recommend it to those who rely on specialized software to get work done, but for generic use cases and graphics editing, this device is pretty awesome.
Unlike the latest iPad Pros, it has two rear cameras and also has Apple specials like Face ID and LiDAR Scanner. You also get an unrivalled selection of tablet-optimized apps.
Normally priced at $799, the 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for $599 right now. That's an outright steal, considering this tablet isn't going to feel outdated anytime soon and is pretty much guaranteed to get all of Apple's best AI features.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: