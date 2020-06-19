Benchmark test may have revealed some key Asus ZenFone 7 specs



A Geekbench test (via Gadgets360 ) for a phone called the "asus ZF" might give away some specs of the upcoming Asus ZenFone 7. The phone was running Android 10 when tested and includes a whopping 16GB of memory. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 line is expected to have some variants with 16GB of memory, so in theory, a ZenFone 7 model with such a huge amount of RAM is possible. Whether it is probable is another story. The code under the motherboard listing reads "kona" which indicates that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. That is Qualcomm's top-of-the-line chipset.





That Asus is planning to release a ZenFone 7 is not a surprise; back in February, a Qualcomm press release mentioned the Asus ZenFone 7 as a phone that would be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset.











Last year, the ZenFone 6 was released on May 25th, 2019. The device features a 6.4-inch LCD display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is available in several configurations including one equipped with 6GB of memory and 64GB of storage. Other options include 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB storage. The dual-camera setup in the back includes a 48MP "Flip Camera" that flips from rear-facing to front-facing in order to handle selfies and a 13MP Ultra-wide camera. The massive 5000mAh battery onboard keeps the lights on.





The Asus ZenFone 7 will most likely be available in the U.S. as previous ZenFone models have been. With last year's model over a year old, we wouldn't be surprised to see the ZenFone 7 introduced very soon.