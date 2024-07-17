Apple's share prices rise in anticipation of Apple Intelligence
Apple will be joining the generative AI trend in September with the new iPhones, and investors seem to be very excited about a possible super-cycle because of Apple Intelligence. Thanks to that, Apple's stock has now risen.
In pre-market trading, Apple was up 56% to $234.96, and when the market opened, it was at $235.20 per share on July 16. That basically briefly put Apple ahead of Microsoft with a market cap of $3,6 trillion vs $3.4 trillion.
In July 2024, Wedbush claimed there would be a "monumental" upgrade cycle for the phones from the iPhone 16 lineup. Of course, this could mainly be due to the introduction of Apple Intelligence.
So far, Apple has not launched any Generative AI features, and all are reserved for the iOS 18 release in the fall. However, I can understand the investors' predictions and the rising stock price. After all, Apple is often late to the party when it comes to new features, but they're generally more refined than the competition, at least in my opinion.
The rising share prices follow the latest reports from analysts, including Morgan Stanley, which recently named the company as a top pick for investors. And most of this is related to Apple Intelligence.
But Apple Intelligence is not the only thing that has me hyped for the iPhone 16 series. And maybe will not be the only thing that could drive an upgrade super-cycle. We have many rumors and leaks pointing to a new somewhat futuristic design for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, notable camera improvements, bigger batteries, and more.
