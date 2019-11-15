Dude, where's my vape app? After multiple deaths, Apple chucking them all
If you are wondering where have all the vaping apps gone from the App Store, it's because Apple is removing all 181 of them. Why? Well, the CDC listed 42 deaths that have now been directly linked with vaping, mainly of the unauthorized THC type, but still. Thus, yesterday's update to the vaping research so far on its page states that:
CDC recommends that people should not use e-cigarette, or vaping, products that contain THC, particularly from informal sources like friends, or family, or in-person or online dealers. Until the relationship of vitamin E acetate and lung health is better understood, vitamin E acetate should not be added to e-cigarette, or vaping, products. In addition, people should not add any substance to e-cigarette or vaping products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments. CDC will continue to update guidance, as appropriate, as new data become available from this outbreak investigation.
As a health and fitness aficionado, Apple's CEO Tim Cook would be approving of the App Store direction, as even when you don't vape THC oils, the practice has been associated with lung inflammation and other respiratory syndromes.
Granted, the blame has been laid to some of the vaping liquid flavors, like apple or cinnamon, before the others, indicating that the flavoring chemical mixes are more to blame than the base itself, but Apple is still not taking any chances, and chucked them all.
15 Comments
1. cozze02
Posts: 132; Member since: Nov 25, 2012
posted on 2 hours ago 5
2. livngston
Posts: 11; Member since: Nov 09, 2011
posted on 2 hours ago 2
3. Derekjeter
Posts: 1552; Member since: Oct 27, 2011
posted on 2 hours ago 4
7. JCASS889
Posts: 597; Member since: May 18, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 0
15. AbhiD
Posts: 853; Member since: Apr 06, 2012
posted on 3 min ago 0
9. Dr.Phil
Posts: 2479; Member since: Feb 14, 2011
posted on 1 hour ago 1
10. Rampage_Taco
Posts: 1107; Member since: Jan 17, 2017
posted on 1 hour ago 0
4. cmdacos
Posts: 4311; Member since: Nov 01, 2016
posted on 2 hours ago 1
5. skips
Posts: 489; Member since: Oct 04, 2015
posted on 2 hours ago 0
6. lyndon420
Posts: 6867; Member since: Jul 11, 2012
posted on 1 hour ago 0
11. Rampage_Taco
Posts: 1107; Member since: Jan 17, 2017
posted on 1 hour ago 0
8. JCASS889
Posts: 597; Member since: May 18, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 0
12. Tipus
Posts: 900; Member since: Sep 30, 2016
posted on 47 min ago 0
13. monoke
Posts: 1193; Member since: Mar 14, 2015
posted on 30 min ago 1
14. JCASS889
Posts: 597; Member since: May 18, 2018
posted on 14 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):