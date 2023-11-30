Apple unveiled its App Store Award winners for 2023: check out the best apps and games.

empowered users to unleash their creativity, discover a world of new adventures, and have fun with family and friends

Taking center stage, the iPhone App of the Year for 2023 is AllTrails, fostering "community through comprehensive trail guides and outdoor exploration." Meanwhile, Prêt-à-Makeup claimed the title of the best app for iPad, providing a true-to-life makeup sketchpad for professional artists and casual users, promoting "inclusivity and self-expression."









The Apple Watch App of the Year, SmartGym by Mateus Abras, stood out with its extensive library of exercises, routines, and robust fitness reporting.









In the realm of games, Honkai: Star Rail, from COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD. earned the prestigious title of the best game for iPhone, a recognition also shared with Google. The iPad Game of the Year, Lost in Play, invites players into a charming, childlike imagination during an epic point-and-click adventure.









Beyond individual categories, Apple's App Store Editors highlighted five Cultural Impact winners, lauded for driving positive change through apps and games. Noteworthy recipients include Pok Pok, Proloquo, Too Good To Go, Unpacking, and Finding Hannah.



Beyond individual categories, Apple's App Store Editors highlighted five Cultural Impact winners, lauded for driving positive change through apps and games. Noteworthy recipients include Pok Pok, Proloquo, Too Good To Go, Unpacking, and Finding Hannah.

Reflecting broader trends, generative AI emerged as a dominant force in this year's App Store Awards. Alongside the official winners, App Store Editors worldwide showcased a collection of generative AI apps exemplifying the Trend of the Year, with ChatGPT leading the way.