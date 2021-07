Apple supplier announces non-invasive blood glucose measuring tech; could it make it to a future Apple Watch?

The new tech should be available in the first half of 2022; it might make its way to a future Apple Watch

We had high hopes a non-invasive blood sugar monitoring sensor will make it to the Apple Watch Series 7 , but unfortunately, recently, we've heard this isn't happening this year. However, an Apple supplier named Rockley has now announced a non-invasive blood sugar measurement tech, reports 9to5Mac Although it is unclear whether this tech will make its way on the Apple Watch , it is pretty much almost certain that Apple will be willing to integrate non-invasive blood sugar measurement into its smartwatches. The first stage of the new tech is said to be a wristband.Rockley Photonics is a company that makes systems with sensors similar to the ones on the Apple Watch, but with many more capabilities, and Apple is currently listed as the company's largest client.Rockley has now announced its "clinic-on-the-wrist" type of sensor system. It includes sensors for core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, and glucose trends. The new technology probes the skin (non-invasively) and analyses the blood, interstitial fluids, and skin layers to achieve a reading.Now, studies and testings of the new tech have started. The company does not reveal anything about this new sensor system making its way on Apple Watches in the future yet. However, Rockley states first-gen versions of the technology will be available in the first half of 2022.Currently, Apple Watch's sensors use a combination of infrared and visible light signals to measure heart rate and oxygen saturation. Rockley's solution is a more sensitive version of these sensors, capable of measuring other health metrics as well.