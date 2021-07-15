Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Apple Wearables

Apple supplier announces non-invasive blood glucose measuring tech; could it make it to a future Apple Watch?

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Apple supplier announces non-invasive blood glucose monitoring tech; could it make it to a future Ap
We had high hopes a non-invasive blood sugar monitoring sensor will make it to the Apple Watch Series 7, but unfortunately, recently, we've heard this isn't happening this year. However, an Apple supplier named Rockley has now announced a non-invasive blood sugar measurement tech, reports 9to5Mac.

The new tech should be available in the first half of 2022; it might make its way to a future Apple Watch


Although it is unclear whether this tech will make its way on the Apple Watch, it is pretty much almost certain that Apple will be willing to integrate non-invasive blood sugar measurement into its smartwatches. The first stage of the new tech is said to be a wristband.

Rockley Photonics is a company that makes systems with sensors similar to the ones on the Apple Watch, but with many more capabilities, and Apple is currently listed as the company's largest client.

Rockley has now announced its "clinic-on-the-wrist" type of sensor system. It includes sensors for core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, and glucose trends. The new technology probes the skin (non-invasively) and analyses the blood, interstitial fluids, and skin layers to achieve a reading.

Now, studies and testings of the new tech have started. The company does not reveal anything about this new sensor system making its way on Apple Watches in the future yet. However, Rockley states first-gen versions of the technology will be available in the first half of 2022.

Currently, Apple Watch's sensors use a combination of infrared and visible light signals to measure heart rate and oxygen saturation. Rockley's solution is a more sensitive version of these sensors, capable of measuring other health metrics as well.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Netflix and games? Streaming giant to launch gaming platform, just not in the app
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Netflix and games? Streaming giant to launch gaming platform, just not in the app
Apple drops iOS 15 public beta 3 with improvements made to Focus, Safari and more
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple drops iOS 15 public beta 3 with improvements made to Focus, Safari and more
Auto-rotate greatly improved on Android 12 beta 3, available today for certain non-Pixel phones
by Alan Friedman,  3
Auto-rotate greatly improved on Android 12 beta 3, available today for certain non-Pixel phones
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Geekbench listing points to modest performance gains
by Anam Hamid,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Geekbench listing points to modest performance gains
Xiaomi Mi 12 spec rumors hint at a flagship killer
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Xiaomi Mi 12 spec rumors hint at a flagship killer
Latest Android 12 beta may have outed Google Pixel 6 XL's 5x periscope telephoto lens
by Anam Hamid,  4
Latest Android 12 beta may have outed Google Pixel 6 XL's 5x periscope telephoto lens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless