Apple supplier announces non-invasive blood glucose measuring tech; could it make it to a future Apple Watch?
The new tech should be available in the first half of 2022; it might make its way to a future Apple Watch
Although it is unclear whether this tech will make its way on the Apple Watch, it is pretty much almost certain that Apple will be willing to integrate non-invasive blood sugar measurement into its smartwatches. The first stage of the new tech is said to be a wristband.
Rockley has now announced its "clinic-on-the-wrist" type of sensor system. It includes sensors for core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, and glucose trends. The new technology probes the skin (non-invasively) and analyses the blood, interstitial fluids, and skin layers to achieve a reading.
Currently, Apple Watch's sensors use a combination of infrared and visible light signals to measure heart rate and oxygen saturation. Rockley's solution is a more sensitive version of these sensors, capable of measuring other health metrics as well.