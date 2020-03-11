Apple supplier TSMC overbooked with orders for 5nm 5G chips

We are experiencing a concerning period with the current public health situation and it is influencing every area of everyday life, including the tech market. However, it's not all bad news. Apple supplier TSMC still sees significant demand for 5nm technology, which is responsible for 5G-capable chips, reports Digitimes. The company’s major clients, among which are also MediaTek and Qualcomm, have been increasing their demand for 5G-capable chips
.
Another interesting fact is that TSMC is expected to increase its 5nm process production in April as its capacity is fully booked by the company’s clients. The 5nm process is a chip manufacturing technology, successor to the previous 7nm one, which makes chips smaller and more power efficient and is therefore linked to the manufacturing of 5G-capable devices.
Additionally, according to industry sources, TSMC’s client, chip manufacturer MediaTek, experienced a rise in January and February’s profit by 25.11% compared to last year thanks to shipping of more 5G chips, despite the coronavirus outbreak.