Apple says half its users choose the bigger screen size when it comes to iPad
For the first time in Apple's iPad Air history, there are two variants for the lightweight iPad: an 11-inch and a 13-inch one. During the iPad Pro and Air launch event today, on May 7, Apple announced the new big 13-inch iPad Air.
During the presentation, Apple's iPad Product Design Director, Melody Kuna, explained the justifications behind bringing a bigger version of the Air along with the small 11-inch one.
She says during the event that users love the portability of the 11-inch version. Basically, the 11-inch iPad Air is perfect for simple and quick tasks like writing down a couple of notes while working on a bigger project.
On top of that, thanks to the larger display, you get more space for using multiple apps with Split View.
As it goes with phones, there will always be the people who'd swear by a compact phone while others want more screen (just like me).
Understandably it's a wonderful move by Apple to provide an option for people who'd like a larger screen on an iPad Air and who don't really need all the high-end ultra-fancy features of an iPad Pro for that. Now, you can choose what fits your needs better, be it a compact 11-inch Air or a huge 13-inch one.
Apple says users want a big screen
According to Kuna, about half the users of the iPad Pro opt for the larger screen, and that fact has led Apple to add a bigger 13-inch version for the iPad Air M2 (2024).
You can now see more participants in a zoom call with the larger 13-inch iPad Air
The new 13-inch version has 30% more screen real estate than its smaller sibling. Understandably, with a larger display you get more space to unleash your creativity and new ideas. Apple also mentions that the larger display allows you to see more participants in a Zoom call, for example.
The larger iPad Air screen gives you more space for multitasking as well
