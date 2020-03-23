iOS Apple Apps Deals

Apple starts offering free books and audiobooks to users in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 23, 2020, 2:43 AM
Apple starts offering free books and audiobooks to users in the US
As the world is slowly engulfed by the coronavirus outbreak, people are told to stay home to avoid further spreading of COVID-19. Apple, just like many other companies, is trying to make the lives of those who self-isolate easier.

Reading is just one of the activities that not only help you pass the time but also enriches you with knowledge. Apple Books, the e-book reading and store application for iOS devices, is now offering users in the United States some free books and audiobooks, MacRumors reports.

The promotion is available for a limited time, but it's unclear if it's only available in the US. Some Apple Books users with US accounts received push notifications informing them about the freebies:

Enjoy a good book, on us: Explore free books, read-alongs for kids, cozy mysteries, and audiobooks for the whole family.


However, you can easily check whether the promotion is available in your country by heading the Book Store section of the app and tapping Featured Collection. If you see something at the top that says “Free book for everyone, from kids to adults,” then you're eligible for the promotion.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-£320
The Galaxy Note 10 is crazy cheap at BT and ships with a free case
Expires in - 1w 1dThe Galaxy Note 10 is crazy cheap at BT and ships with a free case
-$520
Who needs a Galaxy S20 when a Galaxy Note 10+ with warranty is on sale at less than $600?
Who needs a Galaxy S20 when a Galaxy Note 10+ with warranty is on sale at less than $600?
Three UK has a great OnePlus 7T deal with unlimited data for existing customers
Three UK has a great OnePlus 7T deal with unlimited data for existing customers
Samsung's Galaxy S10+ and Google's Pixel 2 are the big stars of Woot's latest sale
Samsung's Galaxy S10+ and Google's Pixel 2 are the big stars of Woot's latest sale
-100%
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is free at launch with AT&T installments
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is free at launch with AT&T installments
Check out these killer new Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H
Check out these killer new Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless