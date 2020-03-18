iOS Apple

Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 18, 2020, 6:32 PM
Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Last week, Apple reportedly took the decision to delay the iPhone 9 for up to six months because of weak demand in the smartphone market. But after further analyzing the situation in recent days, Apple has reportedly had a change of heart. 

The iPhone 9 has finally entered mass production


Initial iPhone 9 production is believed to have started in late February, around two weeks behind schedule due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdowns across China. Things went as planned and it was set to be followed by mass production in early March, yet this never happened.

The aforementioned demand issues ultimately forced Apple to halt the crucial production phase at the last minute. According to Jon Prosser, however, mass production of the iPhone 9 is now back on the table as part of a massive U-turn.

One of the key iPhone 9 selling points will be the powerful A13 Bionic chipset that is also used inside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Apple apparently wants to use this to its advantage when it comes to marketing the smartphone to consumers.

The A13 Bionic is currently Apple’s newest and most powerful smartphone chipset. That will still be the case in June of this year, but delaying the iPhone 9 until then would give Apple only three months to boast about it in marketing campaigns before the A14 Bionic debuts in September.

Delaying the iPhone 9 until September, on the other hand, means the budget smartphone would launch with an outdated chipset. This, in turn, would make it seem like a less compelling package to consumers.

This thought process, according to one of Jon Prosser’s reliable sources, is why Apple has now changed course and decided to proceed with the iPhone 9 launch in the near future as originally planned. 

Apple is working with a new supplier to speed things up


Apple typically relies on Foxconn and Pegatron in addition to an extensive parts supply chain when it comes to iPhone production. To ensure it can meet demand at launch despite the mass production delay, though, Apple is said to be working with BYD in China to “spread out production and move faster.” 

There’s no word at the moment on what sort of launch schedule Apple is now aiming for. The company was initially targeting an unveiling on Tuesday, March 31, and a release the following week. 

This could still be the plan, although Apple may also choose to delay it by a couple of weeks. That might lead to the launch coinciding with the reopening of Apple Stores across the globe, a move that would undoubtedly help boost demand at launch. 

Apple iPhone 9 features, pricing, release date


For those of you that aren’t yet aware, the entry-level iPhone 9 with 64GB of storage is expected to retail at $399 in the United States and the 128GB version will reportedly cost $449 at launch. 

Customers will gain access to an iPhone 8-like package that includes a 4.7-inch LCD display paired with thick bezels and a physical home button that integrates Touch ID. A single rear camera, potentially borrowed from the iPhone XR or iPhone 8, is to be expected too.

Leading the way on the inside is going to be the A13 Bionic, as mentioned above, coupled with 3GB of RAM and iOS 13.4 straight out of the box.

If the 4.7-inch model is too small, rumor has it Apple is developing a large iPhone 9 Plus-like model with a 5.5-inch display. It’s unclear if it will launch alongside the standard model or at a later date, but the specs should be largely the same and pricing could start at $499.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless