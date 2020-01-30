Apple launches redesigned Maps app for users in the US
As far as the social aspect goes, Maps now includes a new feature called Collections where users can share lists of their favorite restaurants, as well as places and locations they wish to visit. Furthermore, Maps lets commuters or users who frequently visit a certain location to add it to Favorites so that they bring it up on the screen with just one tap.
It's also worth noting that the app now includes indoor maps for airports and malls, along with an option to send an ETA to family or friends. More importantly, Apple Maps offers real-time information about transit schedules, live departure times, arrival times and so on. For the time being, real-time transit is not available in all US cities, but it's up and running in San Franciso Bay Area, Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.
Apple says it will continue to improve Maps and that the newly redesigned app will be rolled out to customers in Europe in the coming months, so expect more news about it very soon.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):