Apple launches redesigned Maps app for users in the US

Jan 30, 2020, 7:25 PM
Apple has just announced that Maps users in the United States now have access to a redesigned app that integrates a lot of social elements, but also important under-the-hood improvements. Apple's new Maps app is faster and more accurate thanks to the many new features introduced by iOS 13 not long ago.

In an attempt to compete with Google Maps, Apple's own navigation app promises to offer extensive views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, and malls. Also, Maps now includes support for popular apps like Photos, Messages, Calendar, Weather and more.

An important addition to the app is the new interactive street-level imagery with high-res, 3D photography that you can see above. This feature lets people from anywhere in the world virtually visit many US cities, including New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Houston.

As far as the social aspect goes, Maps now includes a new feature called Collections where users can share lists of their favorite restaurants, as well as places and locations they wish to visit. Furthermore, Maps lets commuters or users who frequently visit a certain location to add it to Favorites so that they bring it up on the screen with just one tap.

It's also worth noting that the app now includes indoor maps for airports and malls, along with an option to send an ETA to family or friends. More importantly, Apple Maps offers real-time information about transit schedules, live departure times, arrival times and so on. For the time being, real-time transit is not available in all US cities, but it's up and running in San Franciso Bay Area, Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Apple says it will continue to improve Maps and that the newly redesigned app will be rolled out to customers in Europe in the coming months, so expect more news about it very soon.

