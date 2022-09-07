Apple puts an end to the SIM card tray with its iPhone 14 lineup
3
What a surprise! With the iPhone 14, Apple has found a way to remove yet another mandatory item that usually comes in the box. This year’s victim is the SIM card tray ejector.
But no, Apple has not done this because of “environmental concerns”. Its absence is very much justified - you simply will not be needing one going forward.
Because the iPhone 14 lineup is bound to become mainstream sooner rather than later, eSIM will benefit from the massive clout that Apple’s smartphones invariably carry. Hence, we could see more and more devices transition entirely to eSIM in the foreseeable future.
The technology of eSIM has a number of inherent advantages over your usual mundane SIM card. For once, stealing an iPhone is set to become even more difficult, because a thief will have a very hard time removing an eSIM from your device.
Additionally, traveling will be a breeze with eSIM support, because users will easily be able to activate a corresponding eSIM from the country they are visiting. Lastly, eSIM enables users to have multiple phone numbers and data plans all at once. Now this is minimalism done right.
Apple has made the complete transition to eSIM. For the first time ever, users will not be able to put a physical SIM card in their iPhones and will have to add carriers digitally instead. Apple is the first manufacturer to aggressively push for eSIM adoption on such a large scale.
Remember when the iPhone came with headphones and a charger? Neither do we. This is the power of Apple and, luckily, this time it has been used to pave the way for some major progress instead of just profit.
