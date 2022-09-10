Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple’s September event saw the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 (alongside an upgraded SE model and an all-new Ultra one) and the AirPods Pro 2. The latter were perhaps the least interesting device to make its debut.
For reference, the AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s new flagship earbuds. They offer a number of new features, including Spacial Audio, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and improved bandwidth connectivity. Still, the AirPods Pro 2, not least because of their familiar design, remain largely a refinement above all else.
However, the AirPods Pro already offer most of what the second-generation does. Dropping their price tag, on the other hand, would have likely created tension between them and the AirPods 3, which retail at $179. Hence, instead of lowering their price, Apple has seemingly decided to discontinue the original AirPods Pro.
This offers a rather interesting choice to potential buyers, looking to purchase a pair of earbuds from Apple. The AirPods 3 cost $179 - but they lack many essential features like ANC. The AirPods Pro 2 are best-in-class, but they come at a rather steep price.
The AirPods Pro, on the other hand, are still excellent, and can be bought for about the price of the AirPods 3 at third-party retailers. Apple is putting them on the chopping block, but they might still be worth taking a look at.
This has created an interesting conundrum for Apple. The original AirPods Pro were expensive enough as it is, so an even higher price tag at launch could have resulted in backlash. Hence, Apple decided to keep the price the same as the one of the first model - i.e. $249.
This information was first brought forward by 9to5Mac in an article. Nevertheless, the AirPods Pro, even after being removed from Apple’s official website, can still be found at many other stores.
