Apple mini-stores coming to Target

1811 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose, California

800 Christiana Mall, Newark, Delaware

2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd., Clearwater, Florida

3970 SW Archer Rd., Gainesville, Florida

10101 W Flagler St., Miami, Florida

2155 Town Center Blvd., Orlando, Florida

101 Commerce Way, Woburn, Massachusetts

1447 E 7th St., Monticello, Minnesota

600 Amherst St., Nashua, New Hampshire

675 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, New York

13924 N Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

125 Witchwood Dr., North Wales, Pennsylvania

150 E Stacy Rd., Allen, Texas

10900 Lakeline Mall Dr., Austin, Texas

1400 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas

7845 N Macarthur Blvd., Irving, Texas

18255 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, Texas

Much like the one-on-one assistance you can receive from an Apple Genius at official Apple store locations, Apple is currently training "Target Tech Consultants" to give Target customers the classic luxurious Apple shopping experience within the Bullseye walls.

Furthermore, Target's online services showcase the expanded collaboration through a dedicated Apple landing page which includes vast product selections, AppleCare+, live chat with Apple experts, and Apple phone support directly from the Target website.

Some Target customers are expressing concern that the Target RedCard (both debit and credit) is incompatible with Apple Pay , which certainly may be something the two companies should work out at this degree of collaboration. It would definitely enhance the appeal of the 5% discount Target is offering on Apple products if you buy them using a Target RedCard. Free two-day shipping and easy returns are also part of the deal if you choose to shop Apple at your local Target.

Target announced on Thursday that it will be setting up Apple "mini-stores" in multiple locations within the retail giant itself. Customers will be able to take care of their retail, grocery,top-of-the-line gadget needs in one quick stop at the Bullseye. Seventeen participating stores have been announced and are already beginning to set up (Apple) shop starting this month. Check the official list to see if you happen to live near any of the locations: