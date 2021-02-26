Apple mini-stores coming to Target
- 1811 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose, California
- 800 Christiana Mall, Newark, Delaware
- 2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd., Clearwater, Florida
- 3970 SW Archer Rd., Gainesville, Florida
- 10101 W Flagler St., Miami, Florida
- 2155 Town Center Blvd., Orlando, Florida
- 101 Commerce Way, Woburn, Massachusetts
- 1447 E 7th St., Monticello, Minnesota
- 600 Amherst St., Nashua, New Hampshire
- 675 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, New York
- 13924 N Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- 125 Witchwood Dr., North Wales, Pennsylvania
- 150 E Stacy Rd., Allen, Texas
- 10900 Lakeline Mall Dr., Austin, Texas
- 1400 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas
- 7845 N Macarthur Blvd., Irving, Texas
- 18255 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, Texas
Furthermore, Target's online services showcase the expanded collaboration through a dedicated Apple landing page which includes vast product selections, AppleCare+, live chat with Apple experts, and Apple phone support directly from the Target website.
Some Target customers are expressing concern that the Target RedCard (both debit and credit) is incompatible with Apple Pay, which certainly may be something the two companies should work out at this degree of collaboration. It would definitely enhance the appeal of the 5% discount Target is offering on Apple products if you buy them using a Target RedCard. Free two-day shipping and easy returns are also part of the deal if you choose to shop Apple at your local Target.