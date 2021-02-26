Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Apple

Apple mini-stores coming to Target

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Feb 26, 2021, 7:28 AM
Apple mini-stores coming to Target
Target announced on Thursday that it will be setting up Apple "mini-stores" in multiple locations within the retail giant itself. Customers will be able to take care of their retail, grocery, and top-of-the-line gadget needs in one quick stop at the Bullseye. Seventeen participating stores have been announced and are already beginning to set up (Apple) shop starting this month. Check the official list to see if you happen to live near any of the locations:

  • 1811 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose, California
  • 800 Christiana Mall, Newark, Delaware
  • 2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd., Clearwater, Florida
  • 3970 SW Archer Rd., Gainesville, Florida
  • 10101 W Flagler St., Miami, Florida
  • 2155 Town Center Blvd., Orlando, Florida
  • 101 Commerce Way, Woburn, Massachusetts
  • 1447 E 7th St., Monticello, Minnesota
  • 600 Amherst St., Nashua, New Hampshire
  • 675 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, New York
  • 13924 N Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • 125 Witchwood Dr., North Wales, Pennsylvania
  • 150 E Stacy Rd., Allen, Texas
  • 10900 Lakeline Mall Dr., Austin, Texas
  • 1400 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas
  • 7845 N Macarthur Blvd., Irving, Texas
  • 18255 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, Texas

Much like the one-on-one assistance you can receive from an Apple Genius at official Apple store locations, Apple is currently training "Target Tech Consultants" to give Target customers the classic luxurious Apple shopping experience within the Bullseye walls. 

Furthermore, Target's online services showcase the expanded collaboration through a dedicated Apple landing page which includes vast product selections, AppleCare+, live chat with Apple experts, and Apple phone support directly from the Target website.

Some Target customers are expressing concern that the Target RedCard (both debit and credit) is incompatible with Apple Pay, which certainly may be something the two companies should work out at this degree of collaboration. It would definitely enhance the appeal of the 5% discount Target is offering on Apple products if you buy them using a Target RedCard. Free two-day shipping and easy returns are also part of the deal if you choose to shop Apple at your local Target. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless