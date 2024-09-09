30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

Apple iPhone 16 event to be held in underground Observatory bunker

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
The Observatory on Apple campus
Apple may be parting with its Steve Jobs Theater ways when it comes to important device announcements like today's iPhone 16Glowtime event. It has reportedly built a shiny new event place that is located underground, literally carved in the rocky hills of the Apple campus.

The space apparently opens into a ten-feet oculus pointing at the sky when you enter it via a twisty path, reports Deezen, hence its name the Observatory. Visitors are then met by a stone door that slides open to reveal an event and device demonstration space where the iPhone 16 will ostensibly be unveiled and showcased today. According to Apple's global head of design:

With its stunning views of the campus greenery and the mountains ringing the horizon, The Observatory truly is an extension of Apple Park, showcasing the best of California and the best of the natural environment around us.

The building brings in the natural stone, terrazzo and wood elements that are featured in The Steve Jobs Theater and across Apple Park. It's a design that complements both the landscape and its neighboring buildings on campus.
John De Maio, Apple, September '24


Apple will not only use The Observatory for events and device demos like during today's iPhone 16 keynote, but Mr. De Maio has also designed it as a "contemplative space... a welcoming space for visitors to share a wide range of new experiences."

There is a terrace with a giant oval window that can be approached rough a portal-like entrance from the main event place, and which opens into the campus landscape and the mountains beyond it, another reason that the new Apple building got the name it got. The Observatory will be inaugurated today, and hopefully Apple will use it to showcase the iPhone 16 to us and our readers so that we can experience the new holistic event space it has created.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless