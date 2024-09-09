



iPhone 16 will ostensibly be unveiled and showcased today. According to Apple's global head of design: The space apparently opens into a ten-feet oculus pointing at the sky when you enter it via a twisty path, reports Deezen , hence its name the Observatory. Visitors are then met by a stone door that slides open to reveal an event and device demonstration space where thewill ostensibly be unveiled and showcased today. According to Apple's global head of design:





John De Maio, Apple, September '24



Apple will not only use The Observatory for events and device demos like during today's iPhone 16 keynote, but Mr. De Maio has also designed it as a " contemplative space... a welcoming space for visitors to share a wide range of new experiences ."





There is a terrace with a giant oval window that can be approached rough a portal-like entrance from the main event place, and which opens into the campus landscape and the mountains beyond it, another reason that the new Apple building got the name it got. The Observatory will be inaugurated today, and hopefully Apple will use it to showcase the iPhone 16 to us and our readers so that we can experience the new holistic event space it has created.