iOS Apple

Some Apple fans feel strongly about the next iPhone name

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 21, 2021, 10:01 AM
1
Some Apple fans feel strongly about the next iPhone name
Even though summer has officially arrived, we all know how quickly it will go by. Apple fans, however, have something to look forward to for the end of summer - the annual September special event. Although, a recent SellCell survey shows some of the fans might not be as excited about the next iPhone and iOS 15.

By the next iPhone, I more specifically mean its name. SellCell’s survey posed a simple question, “Could naming the next Apple smartphone ‘iPhone 13 put you off as the number 13 can be deemed unlucky?” Here’s what 3005 responses on the topic amounted to:

  • One in five iPhone and iPad users (18.3%) said they would be put off by the ‘iPhone 13’
  • Men who didn’t like the name (24.9%) are roughly double the percentage of women (11.7%)
  • The rest 81.7% of the participants said it wouldn’t affect their purchase decisions

As a follow-up, the Apple users were asked to give their name suggestions for the next-gen iPhones. The most prominent example was ‘iPhone (2021)’, which would follow the naming strategy for other products like the MacBooks or iPads.

Moreover, many also expressed their lack of excitement for the newly announced features of iOS 15. The one that stood out the most was the upgraded wallet app with all-new support for storing ID cards (23%). Enhanced search in Spotlight (17.3%) and the added functionality to the Find My app (14.2%) took 2nd and 3rd place.

It turns out that this year, Apple hasn’t managed to pack the hype train with enough excitement for its following. Nevertheless, we won’t know for sure what there is in store for this year’s September event until we get to see it with our own eyes.

