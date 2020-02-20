Apple might finally give users the right to choose default apps on iPhone

Apple has always been running a tight ship when it comes to what users can and can’t do with their Apple devices. The company often defends its decisions by saying that they’re for the good of the users but most of the time it’s just looking after its own interests.
A prime example are default apps on iOS. While you don’t have to use them, you can download the Firefox mobile browser, for example, Apple doesn’t let you ignore them completely. If you click a link in a text message, it will open in Safari, no questions asked.
But it seems the tide has turned over at Cupertino. Bloomberg reports
that there have been talks within Apple to change its default apps policy and allow users to pick their own. The most important two are the internet browser Safari and Apple’s Mail app. Unsurprisingly, most users might ditch those for Google’s Chrome and Gmail but plenty of other options are available as well.
The default music app might also be subject to change in the future, the sources say. Hopefully, that means you’ll also be able to use apps like Spotify directly with your HomePod
smart speaker.
Of course, Apple didn’t suddenly decide to make these changes from the good of its heart. The company has been under pressure from authorities
and competitors to make its ecosystem more competition-friendly.
It’s not clear yet when the changes will reach consumers (if there are actually plans to make them) but a good bet would be the release of iOS 14 this Fall, when the iPhone 12 (11S?) family is released.
