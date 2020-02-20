Apple еx-employee’s “App Store Confidential” book strikes a nerve with Apple
Tom Sadowski, ex-employee of Apple, who was responsible for the German part of App Store’s business, has published a book on February 18, called “App Store Confidential”. The name of the book suggests its author will be sharing information that is not publicly available, regarding the App Store. However, Apple doesn’t seem to allow this - it has sent the publisher a cease and desist letter, requesting all copies of the book to be recalled and the manuscript to be destroyed.
In a post on German magazine Startup Valley’s website, the book is described as being influenced by Sadowski’s vast experience in managing the App Store, offering expert tips on how to succeed on its competitive scene. According to them, the book combines personal experiences with logical explanations.
MSPoweruser tells us that, in contradiction to the German news post, people who have read the book say that it does not offer anything confidential, just some obvious information regarding the app business.
However, Apple is insisting on its stance that the book violates Sadowski’s employee agreement and for that reason it should be recalled. We do not have information whether Sadowski will cooperate with Apple’s demands or not.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):