Apple considered releasing black ceramic Apple Watch Edition

Apple considered releasing black ceramic Apple Watch Edition0
A very notable design from the company was the white ceramic version of some Apple Watch series in the past. Recently, a collector and leaker going by the nickname Mr. White (Yeah, science!) shared shots of a black ceramic Apple Watch Edition Series 5.
Nevertheless, we don't even get to see the white ceramic option every time. We first got it in the Apple Watch Edition Series 2. Then, with the Series 3, we got to see the only different one from the white version for now - the grey ceramic. However, there were no such options for Series 4 and the current Apple Watch Series 6.
“The process of creating the Apple Watch Edition case begins with a high-strength zirconia powder that's combined with alumina to achieve its rich, white color. Each case is then compression molded, sintered, and polished using a diamond slurry, which results in a remarkably smooth surface and an exquisite shine. With this precise level of workmanship, every Apple Watch Edition case takes days to make.”
I cannot deny, though, that every ceramic version I have seen of the Apple Watch Edition Series has looked stunning to me. I think quite a few people out there would like to see its return.