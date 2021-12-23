Apple closes more retail stores as Omicron spreads through the US and Canada

Dadeland in Miami

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach

Lenox Square in Atlanta

Highland Village in Houston

Summit Mall in Ohio

Pheasant Lane in New Hampshire

“We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,”

“We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.”

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up