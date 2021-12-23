Notification Center

Apple

Apple closes more retail stores as Omicron spreads through the US and Canada

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Apple closes more retail stores as Omicron spreads through the US and Canada
It looks like things are getting tighter with the COVID-19 restrictions in the US, as Apple announced it will be closing more retail stores, due to the pandemic. Last week Tim Cook announced that Apple employees will continue to work from home indefinitely, as the new Omicron variant was spreading through the country fast.

Masks are also required once again at all US Apple stores, and now Bloomberg reports that since Tuesday, Apple has closed seven retail stores, and this number will continue to increase in the coming days. The reason for the shutdown is positive COVID-19 tests among some Apple employees, with the majority of the stores located in the US, and one in Canada.

Here’s a list of the stores that have been closed in the US:
  • Dadeland in Miami
  • The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach
  • Lenox Square in Atlanta
  • Highland Village in Houston
  • Summit Mall in Ohio
  • Pheasant Lane in New Hampshire

Apple’s policy on COVID states that a retail store must be closed if 10% of the staff members test positive.

“We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,” Apple said in a statement. “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.”

We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated.

