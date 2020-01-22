March launch of Apple’s cheap iPhone reiterated by new report, production starting next month
The new handset is expected to be an iPhone 8 lookalike
It’s not every year we get to enjoy two separate iPhone releases. In fact, it has happened only once before, in 2016, when the iPhone SE was released. Perhaps Apple only likes to do that on leap years, because everything’s pointing towards a Spring release this year as well.
Despite Apple’s typical silence on the subject, the case for the new phone was pretty strong already, as we’ve had multiple credible reports on it. Now, Bloomberg piles on with yet another one.
The goal is to have units ready for the official release, which is expected in March. Apple has March media events semi-regularly, usually during the last week of the month. A good candidate this year is March 24, since the events are usually organized on a Monday or a Tuesday.
Regardless of the exact date, the announcement of the new phone is anticipated by millions of Apple fans across the world. If the rumors prove to be accurate, the new phone should start at only $399, making it the cheapest model officially sold by Apple. Needless to say, the iPhone 9 will sell like hotcakes, especially in markets that are more sensitive to higher prices like India and China.
If you’ve somehow missed the constant bombardment of iPhone 9 leaks, here’s a quick rundown of what we’re expecting right now.
Design-wise, the phone should look almost identical to the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display and a home button with Touch ID. Unlike the iPhone 8, however, inside there will be Apple’s latest A13 system chip with all of its benchmark-topping power.
On the back, a single wide-angle camera will have to fill all the photography needs, just like in the good old days. If the iPhone 9 gets the lens from the iPhone 11 series alongside Night Mode, we doubt there will be anyone complaining.
Overall, the new phone shapes up to be a godsend for those holding on to their old iPhones and looking to get modern specs on the cheap.
For more details, check the rest of our iPhone 9 coverage from the links below:
