Apple

March launch of Apple’s cheap iPhone reiterated by new report, production starting next month

Georgi Zarkov by Georgi Zarkov   /  Jan 22, 2020, 2:04 AM
March launch of Apple’s cheap iPhone reiterated by new report, production starting next month
The new handset is expected to be an iPhone 8 lookalike

It’s not every year we get to enjoy two separate iPhone releases. In fact, it has happened only once before, in 2016, when the iPhone SE was released. Perhaps Apple only likes to do that on leap years, because everything’s pointing towards a Spring release this year as well.

We’ve been talking about the upcoming iPhone SE2 (now labeled iPhone 9) literally for years, but now the mystical device is almost in our grasp.

Despite Apple’s typical silence on the subject, the case for the new phone was pretty strong already, as we’ve had multiple credible reports on it. Now, Bloomberg piles on with yet another one.

This time, the info has leaked from Apple’s supply chain. Three companies will have the privilege to assemble the new affordable iPhone: Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp, according to the insiders. The manufacturers are apparently preparing their production lines already and planning to start mass production next month.

The goal is to have units ready for the official release, which is expected in March. Apple has March media events semi-regularly, usually during the last week of the month. A good candidate this year is March 24, since the events are usually organized on a Monday or a Tuesday.

Regardless of the exact date, the announcement of the new phone is anticipated by millions of Apple fans across the world. If the rumors prove to be accurate, the new phone should start at only $399, making it the cheapest model officially sold by Apple. Needless to say, the iPhone 9 will sell like hotcakes, especially in markets that are more sensitive to higher prices like India and China.

If you’ve somehow missed the constant bombardment of iPhone 9 leaks, here’s a quick rundown of what we’re expecting right now.

Design-wise, the phone should look almost identical to the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display and a home button with Touch ID. Unlike the iPhone 8, however, inside there will be Apple’s latest A13 system chip with all of its benchmark-topping power.

On the back, a single wide-angle camera will have to fill all the photography needs, just like in the good old days. If the iPhone 9 gets the lens from the iPhone 11 series alongside Night Mode, we doubt there will be anyone complaining.

Overall, the new phone shapes up to be a godsend for those holding on to their old iPhones and looking to get modern specs on the cheap.  

For more details, check the rest of our iPhone 9 coverage from the links below:

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

march-13-is-the-rumored-release-date-for-the-galaxy-s20-series
Possible pre-order and release dates for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series surface
apple-iphone-12-leaks-screen-sizes-dimensions-design-new-color
New iPhone 12 leaks claim to reveal screen sizes, dimensions, and a cool new color
oneplus-8-pro-live-photo-shows-three-different-refresh-rates-to-choose-from
OnePlus 8 Pro live photo shows the refresh rate choices that users will have
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-z-flip-prices-leak
Here's how much the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip could cost
new-galaxy-S20-ultra-5g-render-surfaces
It's a beauty and a beast! New render surfaces of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
android-r-spotted-on-a-pixel-4
"R" you ready? Pixel 4 running the next Android developer preview is spotted
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-specs-cameras-leak
Detailed Galaxy S20 series spec sheet reveals all: camera, battery, processor, more
Sony-has-some-of-the-best-gadgets-hiding-behind-some-of-the-worst-names-in-the-industry
Sony should fix this problem with its gadgets right now

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
samsung-galaxy-note-9-refurbished-deal-top-rated-ebay-vendor
Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300
apple-iphone-12-leaks-screen-sizes-dimensions-design-new-color
New iPhone 12 leaks claim to reveal screen sizes, dimensions, and a cool new color

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless