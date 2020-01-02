A bigger iPhone 9/SE 2 could arrive by the end of this year

iOS Apple

Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 02, 2020
The iPhone XR upon which the iPhone 9 Plus may be based

The iPhone SE paired old smartphone DNA with upgraded internal components and the format ultimately proved to be extremely popular among consumers. So much so that Apple is currently developing a spiritual successor, the iPhone 9, which itself may eventually receive a larger brother.

The iPhone 9 Plus is reportedly on the way


A new report by DigiTimes based on supply chain information claims Apple is planning to add another LCD-based iPhone to its lineup by the end of this year or in early 2021. The new member will reportedly be an upgraded version of the soon-to-be-released iPhone 9 complete with a bigger display. 

Apple hasn’t yet finalized the design but is believed to have narrowed things down to just two potential options. The first reportedly involves fitting the phone with a large 5.5-inch display that’s probably paired with thick bezels and a Touch ID home button, whereas the second option centers around a taller 6.1-inch screen likely coupled with slimmer bezels and a notch.

The information, therefore, suggests Apple is deciding between a revamped version of the iPhone 8 Plus or an updated iPhone XR designed to replace the existing version. Branding and pricing information hasn’t yet been announced, although the model could be called the iPhone 9 Plus and priced at $499. 

It may feature a smaller notch and Touch ID


DigiTimes doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to reporting Apple leaks, but today’s report is most likely accurate. That’s because renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published similar findings around one month ago, although he made no mention of a possible debut this year and instead claimed Apple was targeting a Q1 2021 release schedule. 

Kuo believes the iPhone 9 Plus will feature an all-screen design that integrates iPhone XR-likes bezels and a redesigned notch that’s much smaller than the existing one. The reason for the latter being that Apple is planning to ditch its costly Face ID system on the phone in favor of Touch ID that’s integrated into the side-mounted power key.

Little is known about what the phone will bring in terms of specifications but a similar configuration to the iPhone 9 does seem extremely likely. The latter, for reference, should feature the new A13 Bionic chipset paired with a decent 3GB of RAM.

Considering the claims by DigiTimes about the phone being an upgraded version of the iPhone 9, though, there’s also a chance Apple will swap about the A13 Bionic for the upcoming A14 Bionic that will debut inside the iPhone 12 series.

Here's what Apple's new iPhone lineup will look like


Once the iPhone 9 Plus has been released, Apple will have a pretty consistent lineup of phones that covers virtually every price point from $399 to over $1,000. Here’s how it should look: 

  • The iPhone 9: A 4.7-inch LCD screen paired with thick bezels and Touch ID. The A13 Bionic and 3GB of RAM should accompany a single rear camera. Reports suggest it will retail at $399 and replace the iPhone 8 series.
  • The iPhone 9 Plus: A 5.5/6.1-inch LCD display coupled with slim bezels and Touch ID. A single rear camera is expected alongside 3GB of RAM and either the A13 Bionic or the A14 Bionic. A price point of $499 is very likely.
  • The iPhone 11: A 6.1-inch LCD screen accompanied by Face ID and a dual-camera setup. The Apple A13 Bionic powers the phone and by early 2021 should retail at $599.
  • The iPhone 12 and 12 Plus: Compact 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch OLED displays paired with Face ID and dual-camera setups. Apple’s newer A14 Bionic will undoubtedly power the phones and price points of $649 and $749 is possible.
  • The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. Large 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED panels coupled with razor-thin bezels and redesigned notches. A triple-camera setup that’s enhanced by a new 3D sensing system should also be present. These phones may retail at $1,049 and $1,149 respectively.

A bigger iPhone 9/SE 2 could arrive by the end of this year
