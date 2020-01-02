A bigger iPhone 9/SE 2 could arrive by the end of this year

The iPhone 9 Plus is reportedly on the way



DigiTimes A new report bybased on supply chain information claims Apple is planning to add another LCD-based iPhone to its lineup by the end of this year or in early 2021. The new member will reportedly be an upgraded version of the soon-to-be-released iPhone 9 complete with a bigger display.



Apple hasn’t yet finalized the design but is believed to have narrowed things down to just two potential options. The first reportedly involves fitting the phone with a large 5.5-inch display that’s probably paired with thick bezels and a Touch ID home button, whereas the second option centers around a taller 6.1-inch screen likely coupled with slimmer bezels and a notch.



The information, therefore, suggests Apple is deciding between a revamped version of the iPhone 8 Plus or an updated iPhone XR designed to replace the existing version. Branding and pricing information hasn't yet been announced, although the model could be called the iPhone 9 Plus and priced at $499.

It may feature a smaller notch and Touch ID

DigiTimes doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to reporting Apple leaks, but today’s report is most likely accurate. That’s because renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published similar findings around one month ago, although he made no mention of a possible debut this year and instead claimed Apple was targeting a Q1 2021 release schedule.



Kuo believes the iPhone 9 Plus will feature an all-screen design that integrates iPhone XR-likes bezels and a redesigned notch that’s much smaller than the existing one. The reason for the latter being that Apple is planning to ditch its costly Face ID system on the phone in favor of Touch ID that’s integrated into the side-mounted power key.



Little is known about what the phone will bring in terms of specifications but a similar configuration to the iPhone 9 does seem extremely likely. The latter, for reference, should feature the new A13 Bionic chipset paired with a decent 3GB of RAM.

Considering the claims by DigiTimes about the phone being an upgraded version of the iPhone 9, though, there’s also a chance Apple will swap about the A13 Bionic for the upcoming A14 Bionic that will debut inside the iPhone 12 series.