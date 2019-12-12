What Apple did last month could lead to better images from the 2020 iPhone cameras
Google's Pixel line of handsets has become known for its outstanding photographic capabilities thanks to Google's image processing prowess. Apple, looking right at the Pixel's reputation, took photography on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro up to a new level this year. A new ultra-wide camera was added along with a Night mode feature that helps users snap photos in low-light environments; this is similar to the Pixel's Night Sight option and many believe that Apple has surpassed Google to become the leader in low-light photography. However, others say that Huawei's Night Shot Mode is the leader in this area of smartphone photography.
Apple traditionally purchases smaller niche companies
Outside of a few large acquisitions over the years, like the $3 billion it spent to buy Beats Audio back in 2014 and the one billion it spent to buy Intel's smartphone modem business earlier this year, Apple traditionally buys small, niche companies and quickly uses the purchase to add features to its products. A good example of this is the 2012 purchase of biometric firm AuthenTec that resulted in the introduction of Touch ID on the iPhone 5s the very next year. The report notes that Spectral Edge is based in Cambridge, U.K. where Apple already has opened offices over the last few years working on AI capabilities for the Siri digital assistant. There is no guarantee that Apple will ever use the technology that it has acquired with Spectral Edge. The company has been known to make purchases just to acquire talent from a target company. After all, none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that Apple makes an acquisition every two to three weeks on average.
Apple is already expected to improve add a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to the 2020 iPhone models. This might dovetail with Spectral Edge's technology since it also requires the use of an infrared beam. With ToF, the time it takes for this beam to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone is used to calculate accurate depth information; the data can be used to improve AR capabilities, produce a more natural bokeh blur on portraits and create a 3D map that can be used to deliver a secure rear-facing facial recognition system.
