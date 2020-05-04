Apple adds an extra layer of protection to Google Drive on iPhone and iPad
The Privacy Screen feature, which is now available on iOS and iPadOS, would require Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode to approve access to Google Drive.
The authentication process will take place every time the Google Drive app is opened. However, since it would be a little annoying to authenticate yourself every time you go to Drive, you can set a timer to choose how long it should be before the app is locked. The activation of the lock screen can be delayed for 10 seconds, 1 minute, or 10 minutes.
And, of course, you can choose to keep the feature off if you want.
As good as the Privacy Screen feature sounds, it does have some limitations. For instance, you cannot lock specific files or folders, and notifications will still pop up. It also doesn’t apply to certain Siri functionalities.
It also doesn't cover the Photos app and the Files app.
If you do not have this feature already, you can go to the App Store and update the Google Drive app.
As good as the Privacy Screen feature sounds, it does have some limitations. For instance, you cannot lock specific files or folders, and notifications will still pop up. It also doesn’t apply to certain Siri functionalities.
It also doesn't cover the Photos app and the Files app.
If you do not have this feature already, you can go to the App Store and update the Google Drive app.