Save up to $300 on the Apple Watch Series 5 on Amazon

Now that Apple launched another smartwatch, the previous generation has been subjected to heavy discounts by many retailers across the country. Amazon is one of the companies that is trying to attract customers with deals on the Apple Watch Series 5, so if you're looking to buy one, now would be a good time to check the retailer's offerings.Before we go any further though, it's important to mention that you'll be getting the biggest discount by purchasing the GPS+cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 5 , which is typically more expensive than the GPS-only model.Equally important is the fact that the $300 discount is only available for the Gold Stainless Steel with Stone Sport Band. Of course, additional color options are on sale, but the discount is nowhere near as good as the first one.Getting the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS+cellular) requires you to pair it with a data plan if you want to use cellular service. Obviously, this one is only compatible with iPhones that run iOS 13 or later, so make sure that your iPhone is not too old (any model starting with the iPhone 6s should be fine).