Save up to $300 on the Apple Watch Series 5 on Amazon
Equally important is the fact that the $300 discount is only available for the Gold Stainless Steel with Stone Sport Band. Of course, additional color options are on sale, but the discount is nowhere near as good as the first one.
Getting the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS+cellular) requires you to pair it with a data plan if you want to use cellular service. Obviously, this one is only compatible with iPhones that run iOS 13 or later, so make sure that your iPhone is not too old (any model starting with the iPhone 6s should be fine).