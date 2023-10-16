Apple Watch Series 1 enters the vintage products list
The original Apple Watch hit the scene back in 2015, and just a few weeks ago, it officially landed on Apple's obsolete products list. Fast forward to 2016, when the Apple Watch Series 1 made its debut alongside the Series 2. Now, from our perspective, 2016 might not seem too distant, but in tech years, it's practically ancient.
Even though the Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 shared the spotlight in September 2016, the Series 2 bid adieu a year later with the arrival of the Series 3. Meanwhile, the Series 1 stuck around as a more budget-friendly option.
The Series 1 was a hit among consumers seeking the Apple Watch experience with a friendlier price tag. In fact, back in 2018, the Series 1 claimed the title of the world's best-selling smartwatch, accounting for over 90 percent of global Apple Watch sales. If you're still rocking an Apple Watch Series 1, it might be time to consider an upgrade, not necessarily right this moment, but in the not-too-distant future.
The silver lining is there are options. Apple recently rolled out its latest Apple Watch Series 9. While it may share a striking resemblance with its predecessors, it packs a brand-new, speedier chip under the hood.
Apple has now bestowed the vintage label upon the Apple Watch Series 1 (via 9to5Mac), signaling that it's not quite obsolete but may no longer be in the running for official support. According to Apple, a product becomes vintage when it's been off the market for over five years but less than seven. Support for vintage products is limited, contingent on the availability of spare parts.
Up until mid-2020, the Series 1 and 2 enjoyed updates, with the last compatible software being watchOS 6. Once these models hit the obsolete status, official repairs from Apple will be off the table.
