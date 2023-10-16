Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Apple Watch Series 1 enters the vintage products list

Apple
Follow Us
Apple Watch Series 1 enters the vintage products list
The original Apple Watch hit the scene back in 2015, and just a few weeks ago, it officially landed on Apple's obsolete products list. Fast forward to 2016, when the Apple Watch Series 1 made its debut alongside the Series 2. Now, from our perspective, 2016 might not seem too distant, but in tech years, it's practically ancient.

Apple has now bestowed the vintage label upon the Apple Watch Series 1 (via 9to5Mac), signaling that it's not quite obsolete but may no longer be in the running for official support. According to Apple, a product becomes vintage when it's been off the market for over five years but less than seven. Support for vintage products is limited, contingent on the availability of spare parts.

Even though the Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 shared the spotlight in September 2016, the Series 2 bid adieu a year later with the arrival of the Series 3. Meanwhile, the Series 1 stuck around as a more budget-friendly option.

Up until mid-2020, the Series 1 and 2 enjoyed updates, with the last compatible software being watchOS 6. Once these models hit the obsolete status, official repairs from Apple will be off the table.

The Series 1 was a hit among consumers seeking the Apple Watch experience with a friendlier price tag. In fact, back in 2018, the Series 1 claimed the title of the world's best-selling smartwatch, accounting for over 90 percent of global Apple Watch sales. If you're still rocking an Apple Watch Series 1, it might be time to consider an upgrade, not necessarily right this moment, but in the not-too-distant future.

The silver lining is there are options. Apple recently rolled out its latest Apple Watch Series 9. While it may share a striking resemblance with its predecessors, it packs a brand-new, speedier chip under the hood.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless