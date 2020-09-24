Apple Watch SE unboxing









So let's unbox it first before we dive in our in-depth review.





Apple Watch SE, what's in the box?





Apple Watch SE (aluminum)

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable

Strap





There is one important item missing in the box: an actual wall adapter to charge up the watch. You do get the magnetic charging cable, but Apple just assumes that people these days have a spare charger around and says not including a charger saves a ton of waste, but if you don’t have one, you might actually be a bit annoyed by this.

You can order the Apple Watch with a band of your liking. The trendy new one is the Solo Loop, which is stretchy and has no buckle as you just wiggle it on. It is also super lightweight. While it does look nice, however, keep in mind that there are 9 different sizes to pick from and the provided printable Apple guide to sizing seems a bit confusing, plus if you want to sell the watch later on the precise sizing of the band would likely be a problem for the future buyer. In our case, we have a traditional Sport Loop band and not the Solo Loop.



Pairing up the Apple Watch SE takes around 5 minutes, so you have to be patient with it. It also requires you to have your iPhone updated to the latest iOS 14, in case you still haven't installed that update.





So what are the differences between Apple Watch SE and Watch Series 6?





There are not many in terms of looks and styling as both watches look identical and both feature the large screen introduced first with the Series 4.





The Apple Watch Series 6, however, comes with an always-on screen, a convenient feature strangely missing on the Watch SE. If you want that always-on screen at a cheaper price, it might be a good idea to look for the Apple Watch Series 5 which is no longer sold on the Apple Store, but you can find at third party retailers with some discounts.





Watch Series 6 vs Watch SE differences:





Series 6 has always-on screen

Series 6 has blood oxygen sensor

Series 6 has ECG

Series 6 is available in stainless steel and titanium, while Watch SE only comes in aluminum casing

Series 6 has a faster chip S6 chip vs S5 chip on Watch SE

Series 6 has a brighter screen





Overall, the Watch SE might be missing some features, but the only major one might be the always-on display. For all else, it looks like a great Apple Watch now available at a more affordable price.