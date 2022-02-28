The latest game joining Apple Arcade puts climate crisis front and center

The latest game joining Apple Arcade puts climate crisis front and center0
One of the important topics handled by Gibbon: Beyond the Trees is deforestation, as players are tasked with moving from the heart of a jungle to outward territories through increasingly barren and dangerous areas, on a quest to save a baby gibbon from human poachers.
Various NGOs and local organizations have been consulted before and during development, so Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, while a game first, it’s also an educational tool that directs players to resources that can better explains players how they can help heal the world. Gibbon: Beyond the Trees is available for free on iOS, exclusively via Apple Arcade, but a PC version is in the works too.
In other news, new content updates have been released this week on Apple Arcade for a couple of titles, including Simon’s Cat, Grindstone, and Crayola Create and Play.
- Simon’s Cat - Story Time - The Sculpture Garden update includes 15 new sculptures, 3 new gardens, and 36 levels.
- Grindstone - The game adds a new carnival area to the base of the mountain. The Carnival includes 15 new levels with a new mechanic where players earn tickets by hitting targets in levels. The bigger their chain, the more tickets they win; with level tickets used to spin a prize wheel and win resources.
- Crayola Create and Play - The updated adds a new activity feature, Glow Art.
More game releases on Apple Arcade are expected to be announced next month, along with new content updates, so stick around for more details.
