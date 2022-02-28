The latest game joining Apple Arcade puts climate crisis front and center

Simon’s Cat - Story Time - The Sculpture Garden update includes 15 new sculptures, 3 new gardens, and 36 levels.

Grindstone - The game adds a new carnival area to the base of the mountain. The Carnival includes 15 new levels with a new mechanic where players earn tickets by hitting targets in levels. The bigger their chain, the more tickets they win; with level tickets used to spin a prize wheel and win resources.

Crayola Create and Play - The updated adds a new activity feature, Glow Art.

In other news, new content updates have been released this week on Apple Arcade for a couple of titles, including Simon’s Cat, Grindstone, and Crayola Create and Play.More game releases on Apple Arcade are expected to be announced next month, along with new content updates, so stick around for more details.