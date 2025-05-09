Another Photo of the Week battle between Samsung and Vivo
Snapping a great photo is a challenge and any help is more than welcome. That’s why many people believe they need the latest and greatest tech to grab good photos. In reality, enjoying mobile photography is also possible with older devices, and we have another proof for that.
Once again, our Photo of the Week initiative was dominated by older devices put to great use. Here are the top photographs you’ve sent us this week.
Shot in Colombo, Sri Lanka, this is one of the most fascinating photos we’ve receieved in Photo of the Week so far. Mohamed Sabry said he had used a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to snap it, but we think he also had a bit of the good luck necessary for such a photo.
Smartphones are great for street photography and this photo by J2017 is great example why. The vivo X100 Pro managed to capture the vivid colors of the scene downtown, with all its neon lights and warm tones, and keep the sharpness and details of the scene without any issues.
A: Via Email: Send the photo to hello@phonearena.com with the subject line “PA Photo of the Week”. Make sure to add your name or PhoneArena username to the email.
B: On Instagram: Upload your photo to your instagram profile and tag @phonearena in your post. Make sure your profile is public in order to use this method.
This week’s best photo
Image Credit - Mohamed Sabry
The city landscape is interesting enough in itself but the lightning over the sea adds a dramatic contrast to the photo. Thanks to the long expsure, we can see all the details of this striking nighttime scene.
This week’s honorable mention
Image Credit - J2017
How can you get featured?Our submission is open for anyone who wants to share a photo and have the chance to have it featured. We will be back at the end of May, but until then you can submit in one of two ways:
